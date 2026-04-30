De Rustica Olive Estate recognised as the best in the world, again.

In addition to adopting regenerative and sustainable agricultural techniques, De Rustica has embraced, evaluated and adopted some of the new cultivars and clones that have evolved internationally.

To support and encourage this ongoing revolution, the global international industry has established a new benchmark competition to evaluate these new varieties - the NOVA Awards.

Organised by leading industry participants such as the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and widely supported by Olive Oil participants, the inaugural NOVA Awards have just been announced.

The jury, which met in Córdoba, Spain, awarded first prize to the Single Origin Favolosa EVOO, produced by the South African company De Rustica Olive Estate from the Favolosa cultivar.

According to the jury report, the winning oil is characterised by "an intense fruitiness with aromatic notes reminiscent of green olive, green banana, green almond, basil, chamomile, green wheat and pine needles."

On the palate, it offers "a smooth, sweet entry, with medium, well-balanced bitterness and pungency; a herbal aftertaste with hints of green almond and endive; and an overall complex and highly persistent profile."

Head of Olive Oil Operations and Specialist International EVOO Consultant.

Rob Still of De Rustica says, "De Rustica is delighted to accept the overall FIRST PRIZE from the 2026 NOVA AWARDS for our Favalosa cultivar EVOO."

The award is gratifying as it both recognises De Rustica's efforts to be at the forefront of industry innovation and the search for quality and, once again, underlines De Rustica's now recognised status as consistently at the very top of global quality. DM







