On a warm but breezy Wednesday on 29 April, South Africa’s relay teams went through their paces in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, in preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Athletics Relays. The meet will take place in Botswana’s capital Gaborone on 2 and 3 May – the first time the event will be hosted on African soil.

This has excited South African athletes in particular. At the previous edition of the World Relays (which took place in China a year ago), South Africa returned with two gold medals and a bronze. The men’s 4x100 team and their 4x400m counterparts struck gold, while the women’s 400m relay team delivered bronze.

Team SA absentees

The team aim for a similar outing in Gaborone. However, this task will be complicated by the injury withdrawals of several senior runners. The women’s 4x400m team have been hardest hit by injury setbacks. Team captain Zenéy Geldenhuys is out, as are Miranda Coetzee and Shirley Nekhubui, according to stand-in skipper Marlie Viljoen. The trio was part of the team that finished third at the previous edition.

Their replacements include rising star Tumi Ramokgopa, as well as fellow youngsters Isabella Gunter, Mia de Beer and Christi Loggenberg, making it difficult to compete for a podium place this year.

Nevertheless, Viljoen told journalists at the team’s training session on Wednesday that they remained upbeat despite the setbacks, especially considering that the event would be in neighbouring Botswana.

South Africa will be without the bulk of the team that claimed women’s 4x400m bronze at the 2025 World Relays in China. However, they are confident they can deliver another memorable performance at the 2026 edition, which will take place in Botswana. Above (from left), 2025 medallists Shirley Nekhubui, Miranda Charlene Coetzee, Precious Molepo and Zenéy van der Walt celebrate at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on 11 May 2025. (Photo: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images for World Athletics)

“It’s a home-ground advantage [having the event in Botswana]. Even though a lot of them are already camping in Botswana, the other countries have had to travel very far to get there. Most of us in the South African team have also run in Botswana before, and it’s a short flight for us. So it feels like you’re just going to a local meet, which helps,” Viljoen said.

“Also, it’s nice to be part of a team, because running is such an individual sport. So coming together as a team adds to the fun. You’re also a bit more relaxed when you’re within this environment,” the 25-year-old said.

Veteran Wayde van Niekerk is missing from the men’s 400m team, replaced by Bradley Maponyane. Nevertheless, it is still a strong team led by Zakithi Nene, as well as the likes of Lythe Pillay, Udeme Okon, Gardeo Isaacs and Leendert Koekemoer.

Udeme Okon is a key member of the South African 4x400m team, which will be without veteran Wayde van Niekerk as he recovers from injury. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Akani Simbine all set after injury scare

There was also a scare for the men’s 100m team when Akani Simbine felt some discomfort after winning the 100m race at his own event (the Akani Simbine Classic) in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 April. But the SA technical team confirmed to journalists that the sprint star, who was present in training, would be ready to compete in Gaborone.

The 4x100m relay team will rely on Akani Simbine in the quest to defend the World Relays gold medal they won at the China-hosted 2025 edition. (Photo: Zhizhao Wu / Getty Images for World Athletics)

Athletics South Africa’s head of performance Hezekiel Sepeng believes that despite the setbacks, the teams are ready to put on a strong display against those gunning for their medals.

“There’s always pressure. Once you’ve won a gold medal and you return to any event, there’s always expectation, just from you being labelled as the defending champion. So, we won’t sit back; we will embrace the pressure because we want those medals. We are going for it and we’re looking good,” Sepeng said.

It’s time for Africa

In the lead-up to this event, the US announced that it would not send teams for the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. The country cited a lack of interest and the cost for the decision. In addition, the Americans said they would send weakened 100m teams.

Several other countries and individual athletes have since withdrawn from participation. While Jamaica is sending a strong contingent, the team has been hit by several high-profile individual withdrawals in the final week. This includes sprinters such as Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville and Tajh Marques White.

Sepeng says the withdrawals will not dim the light of an African country being trusted to host such a prestigious athletics event for the first time.

Athletics South Africa head of performance Hezekiel Sepeng is confident that South Africa can perform at the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Botswana on 2 and 3 May. (Photo: Cecilia van Bers / Gallo Images)

“It’s time for Africa. We saw what Akani did with the Akani Simbine Classic recently. We see what Botswana is doing. So, Africa has arrived. Whether others come or don’t come does not make a difference, we’ll keep moving forward. Whether the US is coming or not, the competition will be tight,” Sepeng said.

The host nation will also be out to put on a show in Gaborone, particularly in the men’s 4x400m – an event in which they have clinched two Olympic medals and a world title gold in 2025. DM