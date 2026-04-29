King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Washington DC, and more from around the world

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Queen Camilla greets first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose on Grand Staircase during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) US President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump touches King Charles III during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III will later address a joint meeting of Congress in his first visit to the United States as the British monarch. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Agents stand guard after an incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. According to reports, President Donald Trump, along with other government officials, were evacuated from the Washington Hilton after what sounded like gun fire. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Gettyimages) FBI agents canvass the neighborhood of the suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter on April 26, 2026 in Torrance, California. U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet officials were rushed out of the Washington Hilton on April 25 when a gunman shot a U.S. Secret Service agent inside a security checkpoint during the event. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) A man and woman look out to sea as ships are anchored near the shoreline on April 22, 2026 in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Bandar Abbas is a port city and the capital of Hormozgan Province, along the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had attacked and seized two ships near the Strait of Hormuz as it tried to assert control over the critical waterway. The incidents came the day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire between his country and Iran, and after Iran refused to attend the latest proposed round of peace talks in Islamabad. (Photo: Stringer/Getty Images) Workers and a test pilot prepare a Joby Aviation electric aircraft for take off from JFK Airport, the first point-to-point electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft demonstration flight on April 27, 2026 in New York City. The quiet, zero-emission aircraft landed at a Manhattan heliport in under 10 minutes, a trip that by car can take up to two hours with traffic. Joby Aviation is a California-based aerospace company currently in the final stages of FAA type certification. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) members hold anti-war placards during the annual Rengo May Day rally in Tokyo, Japan, 29 April 2026. It is the fourth consecutive year that a sitting prime minister has attended the rally of Japan's largest labor organization. (Photo: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON) An aerial view of construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway on Earth Day on April 22, 2026 in Agoura Hills, California. The landscaped overpass outside of Los Angeles will provide a safe passage for wildlife, including the threatened local population of mountain lions, across the 10-lane freeway while connecting protected areas in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Sierra Madre Range. The 165-foot-wide crossing, scheduled for completion in 2026, will blend into the surroundings and allow wildlife to roam above the busy freeway, where up to 300,000 vehicles pass daily. The approximately $114 million project will be the largest wildlife crossing of its type in the world. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) An aerial photograph taken by drone of rapeseed fields in bloom in Warrington, Britain, 29 April 2026. Rapeseed, also known as Oilseed Rape, is processed into cooking oil, biofuel and animal feed. Global food production has been affected by the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran as fertilizer and fuel prices have surged amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN) Models walk the runway during the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/WireImage) C competitor poses for photographers near the finish line of the Maldon Mud Race on April 26, 2026 in Maldon, England. Up to 350 runners will take part in the annual race, tackling the mud of the Blackwater estuary over a 400 yard (366 metre) course. Many competitors will be running in fancy dress, aiming to raise as much money as possible for charity. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) Triumph the Insult Comic Dog attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage) Jannik Sinner of Italy serves against Elmer Moller of Denmark in the Men's Singles Round of 32 match during day seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images) Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images)