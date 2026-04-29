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France urges citizens to leave Mali 'as soon as possible' amid security risks

France has urged its nationals in Mali to leave "as soon as possible" following coordinated attacks at the weekend, including in the capital Bamako, a travel advice update for the West African country said.

Reuters
By Reuters
29 Apr
Commuters drive through the streets of Bamako, Mali, 27 April 2026. Malian authorities stated that a series of coordinated attacks were launched on 25 April by Islamic militants and separatists across the West African country. Following the assassination of Defense Minister Sadio Camara in a suicide car bombing at his Kati residence, the capital remains under a three-day overnight curfew. EPA/HADAMA DIAKITE Commuters drive through the streets of Bamako, Mali, 27 April 2026. Malian authorities stated that a series of coordinated attacks were launched on 25 April by Islamic militants and separatists across the West African country. Following the assassination of Defense Minister Sadio Camara in a suicide car bombing at his Kati residence, the capital remains under a three-day overnight curfew. EPA/HADAMA DIAKITE

The security situation remains volatile and pending their departure, French citizens should stay at home, limit movement and follow instructions from local authorities while keeping relatives informed, the French foreign ministry said. All travel to Mali is strongly discouraged, the update said.

West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-dominated separatist group hit Mali's main army base and the area near Bamako's airport in the attacks on Saturday, while also pushing Russian troops supporting government forces out of the strategic town of Kidal in the north.

The leader of Mali's military government vowed on Tuesday to "neutralize" those responsible.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

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