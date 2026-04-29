Afrihost wins two 2026 MyBroadband Awards – Best ISP and best hosting provider

The dual recognition highlights Afrihost’s continued leadership across South Africa’s connectivity and hosting markets.

Click here to learn more about Afrihost’s offerings.

The annual MyBroadband Awards recognise the top-performing companies in South Africa’s ICT landscape and are regarded as a trusted indicator of industry leadership.

Their credibility is rooted in a rigorous evaluation process that includes in-depth analysis and comprehensive testing.

Participating companies are assessed on the strength and breadth of their solutions, the tangible value delivered to customers, and the competitiveness of their overall service offering.

Businesses that clearly lead their categories are selected as winners.

2026 ISP of the Year

In 2026, Afrihost was recognised as a MyBroadband Award winner in two separate categories, showing its dedication to excellence in South Africa’s ICT sector.

The 2026 ISP of the Year title marks the fourth consecutive year that Afrihost has earned this distinction, reinforcing its reputation for consistency and measurable delivery.

Over the past decade, the company has worked consistently to strengthen its reputation in South Africa’s broadband market.

Afrihost first won the MyBroadband Award for ISP of the Year in 2023 on the back of its excellent customer satisfaction record.

It successfully defended this title in 2024 and 2025 and has now extended its industry leadership with a fourth consecutive win in 2026.

This performance is underpinned by a strong focus on competitively priced products and responsive customer support.

The company provides fibre, Fixed LTE, Fixed 5G, ADSL, and mobile connectivity solutions – a broad portfolio that enables it to serve households, professionals, and businesses.

By maintaining flexibility across multiple connectivity technologies, Afrihost has expanded its national footprint while retaining service consistency.

2026 hosting provider of the year

This year marks the second time that Afrihost has taken home the Hosting Provider of the Year title.

The award highlights its continued commitment to the segment and cements its standing in the infrastructure and digital services sectors.

As its name suggests, Afrihost began as a hosting business before expanding into broadband services.

When it launched in 1999, hosting a website in South Africa was prohibitively expensive, with established providers charging about R550 per month for entry-level packages.

Afrihost disrupted the market with a R150 per month offering, significantly lowering the barrier to entry.

This aggressive pricing strategy helped popularise web hosting locally and positioned Afrihost as an early industry challenger.

More than 25 years later, the company continues to invest in its hosting infrastructure and service quality.

Recognition in both connectivity and hosting categories highlights Afrihost’s ability to compete across two technically demanding sectors. DM

Click here to learn more about Afrihost’s offerings.



