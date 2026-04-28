Tunisia president sacks energy minister ahead of renewable energy projects vote

Saied said he had appointed Housing and Infrastructure Minister Salah Eddine Zouari to temporarily oversee the ministry. No detailed explanation was provided for the decision.

The move comes as Saied's government seeks to pass draft laws on renewable energy, which will be put to a vote in parliament later on Tuesday.

The projects have a planned capacity of 600 megawatts, with 500 million euros ($585 million) as total investment.

The projects are part of Tunisia’s efforts to expand clean energy production. Some lawmakers and political parties oppose the projects, describing them as a form of "energy colonisation."

They have criticised the exclusion of the state electricity company (STEG) from the contracts, which they say were awarded exclusively to foreign firms.

($1 = 0.8546 euros)

(Reporting By Tarek AmaraEditing by Keith Weir)