The car finance maze — and how to choose your way out

To cut through the noise, I spoke to Vanice Ntuli, a finance and insurance business manager at BMW, who spends her days structuring deals and explaining them to clients. Her message is simple: the right structure depends less on the car and more on what you plan to do with it.

In other words, before you fall in love with the car, decide what kind of relationship you want with it.

Here’s a practical breakdown of the main types of car finance agreements – and how they actually work.

Instalment sale (the ‘standard’ car loan)

This is the most straightforward route. You finance the full purchase price (minus any deposit) over a fixed term, typically 60 to 72 months. You pay it off in monthly instalments and, at the end, the car is yours. Interest is charged on the amount financed, and your instalment can be fixed or linked to a variable rate. It’s the cleanest path to ownership – no strings, no surprises. If your goal is to keep the car long term, this is usually the simplest fit.

Balloon payment (also called a residual)

Think of this as kicking part of the bill down the road. A portion of the car’s value – anything from 10% to 30%, and sometimes as high as 40% – is deferred to the end of the contract. That lowers your monthly instalment now, but there’s a catch: interest is still calculated on the full purchase price (including the residual amount).

At the end, you either pay the balloon, refinance it, or sell the car to settle it. It can make a more expensive car feel affordable, but it’s a structure that demands discipline. Forget about that final payment, and it can come back like a financial pothole you didn’t see.

Guaranteed future value (GFV)

This is where things get more structured – and more predictable. At the start, the dealership agrees what your car will be worth at the end of the term. If you stay within the agreed mileage and keep the car in good condition, you can hand it back with no further obligation. The agreed mileage is stipulated upfront, for example, 15,000km/20,000km/25,000km per year. So, if you take a four year agreement at an agreed annual mileage limit of 20,000km, the dealer will expect the car to have no more than 80,000km on the odometer.

Anything above that limit is charged at a rand rate per additional kilometre!

It’s designed for drivers who like upgrading every few years and don’t necessarily want to own the vehicle outright. And no, this isn’t the place to experiment with aftermarket upgrades – modifications can put you in breach of the agreement.

Lease agreement

This is the closest thing to renting a car long term. You pay a monthly fee to use the vehicle, often with insurance bundled into the instalment. The rate is typically fixed, which can be appealing in a rising interest rate environment.

At the end of the term, you hand the car back. There’s no option to keep it. Monthly payments are often higher than a standard loan, but you’re effectively paying for convenience and predictability rather than ownership.

Deposit vs no deposit structures

A deposit reduces the amount you finance, which lowers your monthly instalment and the total interest paid over time. No-deposit deals make it easier to get into a car quickly, but they come at a cost – higher repayments and more interest.

It’s a classic trade-off: cash flow today versus total cost tomorrow.

Using home loan funds to buy a car

This is one of those ideas that sounds clever at first glance. Home loan rates are often lower than vehicle finance rates, so why not use the cheaper money?

The catch is time. If that car purchase is absorbed into a 20-year bond and you don’t actively pay it down faster, you could end up paying far more in total interest than you would over a five- or six-year vehicle loan. The strategy only works if you treat that portion of the bond like a short-term debt and repay it aggressively.

Ntuli also points out that financing a vehicle separately makes it easier to structure protection around that specific asset – something that can be overlooked when the car is folded into a larger home loan.

At the end of the road, car finance isn’t just about what you can afford each month. It’s about how you structure risk, protect the asset, and match the deal to your lifestyle. DM