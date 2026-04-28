Quantum computing and the careers it will create

How does an astrophysicist end up shaping technology strategy at a bank?

For Rhian Letts, the journey was less about following a clearly mapped path and more about curiosity.

Today, she leads technology strategy at Investec, focusing on what is coming next in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, and how these advances could transform industries. But as a teenager, she had no defined plan. She loved maths, physics, music and sport. She did not set out to work in banking, she simply wanted to keep learning.

As part of Investec’s Invest-ED programme, she spoke to the Investec Focus team about her journey from physics and astrophysics into the intersection of finance and emerging technology, and unpacked what quantum computing is and what it could mean for the next generation.

A different way of thinking about computing

When people talk about the future of work, AI often dominates the conversation. But quantum computing is quietly moving from research labs into real-world planning.

It can sound abstract, but at its core, it is about solving problems in a new way. Classical computers process information in binary, working through problems step by step. Quantum computing represents a shift rather than an upgrade.

As Letts explains: “Everything we’ve done to date with technology has been by representing the world in zeroes and ones. Quantum changes that completely.”

Instead of testing one possibility at a time, quantum systems can explore many possibilities simultaneously for certain complex problems.

“If I use an analogy: imagine playing ‘Guess Who?’ with 100 people. In a classical world, you ask one question at a time. In a quantum world, you effectively ask all those questions at once, and the most probable answer emerges.”

It is not about replacing your laptop with a faster version, but rather tackling challenges too complex for even the most powerful classical systems. For teenagers, this matters. Quantum is not just a new tool, but a new way of thinking.

Where quantum could open career doors

The first real-world impact of quantum computing is likely to be in industries defined by complexity, and these will need new skills and talent.

In healthcare, quantum systems could simulate molecular interactions more accurately, potentially speeding up drug discovery and enabling more personalised treatments.

In energy and sustainability, understanding materials at an atomic level could unlock better batteries, cleaner energy systems and climate solutions.

In logistics, industries managing vast supply chains may use quantum alongside AI to improve route planning and resource allocation, reducing waste and cost.

In financial services, firms rely on complex modelling to assess risk and price products. Quantum capability could allow them to analyse more scenarios, more quickly and in greater depth.

In cybersecurity, a sufficiently advanced quantum system could break certain current encryption methods. Researchers are already building quantum-safe encryption.

“Just as people are building quantum computing to solve those problems, we’re also building quantum-safe encryption to protect against it,” says Letts.

For students, this means opportunity exists not only in building quantum systems, but also in managing their risks.

Quantum is not just for physicists

One of the biggest misconceptions about quantum computing is that it is only for theoretical physicists.

Letts’s own career challenges that. She studied physics because she was curious, not because she had a fixed plan. Today, she works in strategy, translating emerging technologies into practical business value.

The quantum ecosystem will need researchers, software engineers, cybersecurity specialists, risk and governance professionals, and strategists and communicators who can translate complex ideas into action.

“I don’t think the question is to code or not to code anymore,” she says. “The question is: what problem are you trying to solve, and how do you use the technology available to solve it?”

That mindset opens the field to a much wider group of students.

What subjects and skills matter?

Maths and science remain strong foundations, with physics, computer science and engineering as natural pathways. But they are not the only ones.

Communication, storytelling and creativity are equally important. Explaining complex ideas clearly can be as valuable as building them.

“Intelligence isn’t just knowledge. It’s how you think about a question in a different way,” Letts says.

Being well-rounded can be a strength. She kept music in her life, choosing not to turn it into a career. That balance helped shape how she thinks.

“I think it’s important for students to know that if you don’t know what you want to be yet, that doesn’t mean you won’t become something meaningful. Keep doing what you’re passionate about and keep building your skill set.”

Preparing for a world that does not yet exist

Perhaps the most important lesson from her journey is that she did not have a master plan.

“I would tell my younger self not to worry so much about not having a defined career path. You’re not drifting, you’re exploring.”

Her studies built transferable skills she uses every day. At the time, she was simply following what she loved.

As both a strategist and a parent, she focuses less on preparing her children for a specific job and more on nurturing curiosity.

“Once a week, pick a random question and explore it together… see where it leads.”

Her advice is not to prepare for a single profession, but to build skills that travel across industries: start before you feel ready, be comfortable with change, learn how to tell a story, be resilient and stay creative.

Quantum computing may reshape sectors such as healthcare, energy and finance. More broadly, it shows that the boundaries of technology are still expanding.

For teenagers and parents, the message is simple: You do not need a perfectly mapped career plan. You need curiosity, strong foundations and a willingness to explore.

The careers of the quantum era will belong to those prepared to learn, adapt and think differently.

Invest-ED: Designed to move minds

Invest-ED is a national programme designed for grades 8-12 learners, parents and guardians to build readiness for economic participation and future employment opportunities in an evolving economy.