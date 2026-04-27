Freedom Day and Workers' Day: Celebrating ideals we have yet to realise

For millions of South Africans, these holidays are less about celebration and more about what still needs to change. Freedom was never meant to be merely the right to vote. It was the promise of economic emancipation, of dignity and of the opportunity to build a life of meaning. The Constitution enshrines the right to dignity, equality and fair labour practices. These are not aspirational platitudes; they are in fact the non-negotiable foundations of a post-apartheid South Africa.

The reality on the ground is stark. South Africa's unemployment rate hovers well above 40 per cent while youth unemployment exceeds 60 per cent. These are not mere statistics; they are the shattered dreams of a generation born into freedom, but who have never tasted its fruits. Inequality has deepened since 1994. South Africa furthermore consistently ranks as one of the most unequal societies on earth where the wealthiest ten per cent command a disproportionate share of national income, whilst millions languish in informal settlements without reliable water, sanitation or electricity. When people are hungry, when graduates send out hundreds of applications without a single response, when communities see public funds squandered through corruption, this is when the legitimacy of the state comes into question. Freedom Day becomes a provocation, and Workers' Day a cruel irony for those who have no work.

Freedom is not a single event but a continuous project. Political freedom was the essential first step, but political freedom without economic freedom is an incomplete liberation. A mother struggling to survive living in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, choosing between feeding her children and paying for transport to seek work, is not free. A young man, living in abject poverty in Newclare on the west Rand of Johannesburg, who completed his matric but has no prospect of a job, is not free. A domestic worker who labours for a pittance without benefits may celebrate Workers' Day, but the day does not celebrate her.

When observing Freedom Day and Workers' Day this year, let us resist empty celebration and engage instead in the honest reflection that our democracy demands. The liberation struggle was fought for the dignity of all, not the freedom of a few. The labour movement did not sacrifice so that work could become a privilege rather than a right.

South Africa stands at a crossroads. Down one path lies continued drift and mounting frustration. Down the other lies the difficult task of building a society that delivers on the promises of 1994. The choice must be made with urgency.

We are not yet free. But we can be, if we have the courage to demand better of our leaders, our institutions and ourselves. DM

Author: Natasha Wagit, Manager, Pro bono



