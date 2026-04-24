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UK to face ‘big tariff’ if it doesn’t drop tech tax, Trump says

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said the United States will retaliate with a "big tariff" if Britain continues to target companies like Apple, Alphabet's Google and Meta with its technology tax.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Apr
peterfab-Pakistan-High Commissioner U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press during an event outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. The president spoke about the No Tax on Tips, Pope Leo XIV and the ongoing negotiations with Iran. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The United Kingdom rolled out its 2% digital services tax in 2020, a move that has been criticized by Trump and his predecessor Democrat Joe Biden.

"If they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the UK," the president told reporters during a White House event.

His comments come ahead of a visit by Britain's head of state, King Charles, next week.

Trump said he believes the monarch could help repair the Washington's relationship with the British, which has become strained in recent months.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders)

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