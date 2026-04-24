UK to face ‘big tariff’ if it doesn’t drop tech tax, Trump says

The United Kingdom rolled out its 2% digital services tax in 2020, a move that has been criticized by Trump and his predecessor Democrat Joe Biden.

"If they don’t drop the tax, we’ll probably put a big tariff on the UK," the president told reporters during a White House event.

His comments come ahead of a visit by Britain's head of state, King Charles, next week.

Trump said he believes the monarch could help repair the Washington's relationship with the British, which has become strained in recent months.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders)



