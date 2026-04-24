Humanoid half marathon in Beijing, and more from around the world

A humanoid robot runs by competing runners as they stop to take photos at the start of the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) A humanoid robot runs at the start of the Beijing Humanoid Half Marathon on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) An Honor H1 humanoid robot runs beside human runners at the start of the Beijing Humanoid Half Marathon on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Technicians attend to a humanoid robot lying after a fall during the 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-marathon on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Technicians attend to a humanoid robot lying after a fall during the 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-marathon on April 19, 2026 in Beijing, China. More than 100 humanoid robots from 76 institutions across China lined up alongside 12,000 human runners Sunday in Beijing's E-Town district for the world's largest humanoid robot half-marathon, following the same 21-kilometre course on separate lanes in a 'human-robot co-running' format that for the first time included teams competing under fully autonomous navigation. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) A municipal worker cleans the statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during preparations for the 156th anniversary of Lenin’s birthday in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 April 2026. The monument to Vladimir Lenin was unveiled on November 7, 1926, near the Finland Station in Leningrad. It was one of the first large-scale monuments to Lenin in Russia, designed in the early Constructivist style by sculptor Sergei Yevseyev and architects Vladimir Shchuko and Vladimir Gelfreikh. There are around 6,000 monuments to Vladimir Lenin remaining in Russia, making him one of the most immortalized figures in the country. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV Lightning strikes during a storm in San Sebastian, Spain, 21 April 2026. The storm may be accompanied by strong gusts of wind, heavy showers and hail, according to Spain's meteorological agency. EPA/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA An aerial view shows damage from yesterday's tornado on April 18, 2026 in Lena, Illinois. The storm that passed through the area was part of a weather system that resulted in more than 30 confirmed tornadoes in the Midwest. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) People continue to clean up and salvage belongings following yesterday's tornado on April 18, 2026 in Lena, Illinois. The storm that passed through the area was part of a weather system that resulted in more than 30 confirmed tornadoes in the Midwest. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Pope Leo XIV leads the Holy Mass in the Malabo Stadium in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, 23 April 2026. Pope Leo XIV is on an apostolic journey to Equatorial Guinea. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO Pope Leo XIV makes a private visit to St. Paul Catholic Hospital in Douala, visiting and praying with patients, families, and hospital staff on April 17, 2026 in Douala - Cameroon. During his eleven-day trip, Pope Leo is visiting four African nations - Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea - where he is making addresses to the faithful on the themes of peace, migration, the environment, young people, and family. (Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images) Palestinians mourn near the bodies of victims killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Khan Younis at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, 21 April 2026. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, three citizens were killed in a bombing that targeted the Al-Zaqzouq intersection in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis city. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD Citizens gathered in the town to bid farewell during a mass funeral for 29 Lebanese who were killed in the war and had been buried temporarily until the ceasefire allowed for proper funerals on April 21, 2026 in Kfar Sir, Lebanon. The group included paramedics, civilians, and Hezbollah fighters. On April 17, a 10-day ceasefire took effect that is meant to pause fighting between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. (Photo by Adri Salido/Getty Images) Red Cross personnel descend from the Pyramid of the Moon carrying the body of a dead person, while forensic investigators search the area after a shooting that killed one tourist on April 20, 2026 in Teotihuacan, Mexico. According to the authorities, a gunman started a shooting from above the Moon pyramid, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring others. The shooter allegedly took his own life. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images) A suspected Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) member held at the Terrorism Detention Center (CECOT) attends a virtual hearing in Tecoluca, El Salvador, 23 April 2026. The single open hearing against more than 400 alleged MS13 leaders continues, in what authorities describe as the first criminal proceedings in El Salvador under the mass trial model for 47,000 crimes. EPA/Rodrigo Sura First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during the 113th Annual First Lady’s Luncheon in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2026. EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ People take part in a reading marathon of the book 'Pedro Paramo' by Mexican writer Juan Rulfo as part of World Book Day in Guadalajara, Mexico, 23 April 2026. The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) marked its 40th year with a mass reading event. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO A beluga whale swims in the Drammenselva River in Hokksund, Norway, 23 April 2026. Beluga whales are an Arctic species usually found in waters around Svalbard and Greenland. EPA/Terje Bendiksby An aerial view taken with a drone shows a visitor posing for pictures with tulips at Tulleys Tulip Fields on a sunny day in St Albans, Hertfordshire, Britain, 20 April 2026. Tulleys Tulip Fields has over 750,000 tulips from over 100 varieties and most of them are in their peak bloom until 26 April, with the field open to the visitors until 04 May 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Hasrat Jafarov (red) of Azerbaijan in action against Murat Firat of Turkey in the final of the men's Greco-Roman 67kg category of the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, 22 April 2026. EPA/TIBOR ILLYES







