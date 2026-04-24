How to choose an MBA: The ultimate guide to accreditation, quality, and ROI

Pursuing an MBA is one of the most significant investments you can make in your career. Whether you are seeking a C-suite promotion, a career pivot, or the toolkit to launch a venture, the right programme opens doors that few other qualifications can.

However, the disparity between MBA programmes is vast. From accreditation status to alumni network reach, there are critical metrics you must evaluate before committing your time and capital.

Here are the eight essential factors to evaluate when selecting an MBA:

1. Accreditation: Your first quality check

Accreditation is the non-negotiable starting point for credible business education. It verifies that a business school meets rigorous international standards regarding faculty quality, curriculum, and student outcomes.

There are three major global bodies to look for:

AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business): US-based; the oldest and widely considered the most prestigious.

US-based; the oldest and widely considered the most prestigious. AMBA (Association of MBAs): UK-based; specifically accredits the MBA programme itself rather than the whole institution.

UK-based; specifically accredits the MBA programme itself rather than the whole institution. EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System): Europe-based; focuses heavily on internationalisation and corporate connections.

The Triple Crown: Schools holding all three accreditations are known as ‘Triple-Crown’ schools. This is an elite tier comprising less than 1% of business schools globally. Graduating from a Triple-Crown school signals to international employers that your degree meets the highest possible benchmarks.

Regional relevance and quadruple accreditation: While global standards are vital, regional relevance is equally important.

Case in point: Henley Business School Africa holds the rare distinction of being the first international business school in Africa to hold quadruple accreditation. It holds the global Triple Crown (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS) plus accreditation from the AABS (African Association of Business Schools). This ensures graduates receive a world-class education that is deeply relevant to the African business landscape. This matters because, in this industry, accreditation is the only thing standing between a qualification and an expensive piece of paper. Four independent bodies looked at Henleys’ standards, our faculty, our outcomes, and our governance, and said yes!

2. Faculty and quality of teaching

The strength of an MBA lies in who is teaching it. The best programmes bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Academic vs. practitioner: Look for a blend of active researchers and industry executives. You need professors who understand current market volatility, not just textbook theory. Also check out the guest faculty and the diversity of your faculty, and what expertise they can supply from a range of industries.

Look for a blend of active researchers and industry executives. You need professors who understand current market volatility, not just textbook theory. Also check out the guest faculty and the diversity of your faculty, and what expertise they can supply from a range of industries. Teaching style: Does the school rely on generic, off-the-shelf global case studies, or do they use local, relevant examples? Are they integrating digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning?

Does the school rely on generic, off-the-shelf global case studies, or do they use local, relevant examples? Are they integrating digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning? Ratios: A lower student-to-faculty ratio ensures you receive personal mentorship rather than just lectures.

A lower student-to-faculty ratio ensures you receive personal mentorship rather than just lectures. International perspective: If possible, you want to ensure that the people who teach you understand the global context. At Henley that comes standard because Henley Business School Africa is part of the University of Reading, a century-old global university. What you earn here is a UK-awarded qualification, delivered to the same academic standard as Henley in Britain, recognised on every continent. It's not a local substitute. It's the same thing.

3. Rankings: Useful, but not definitive

MBA rankings, published by outlets like The Financial Times and QS World University Rankings, can be an important additional data point to verify the quality of a programme. They usually measure factors like salary growth after graduation, alumni satisfaction, diversity, and career progression. All important factors in your degree. As such, they can be a useful gauge of how your degree will stack up internationally when you are looking to bag a new job or build your network.

4. Curriculum, credits and flexibility

Every MBA programme has its own structure. Check how many credits are required to graduate, what the core courses cover, and how many electives you can choose. In South Africa, a good programme will offer 200 or more credits at master’s level, and balance foundational business education – finance, strategy, marketing, operations – with opportunities to specialise in emerging areas such as sustainability, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, or entrepreneurship and vital future-proof skills such as systems thinking and critical thinking.

Flexibility for working professionals: If you are working full-time, the mode of delivery is as important as the content. Look out for:

Part-time and hybrid programmes: Designed for professionals who cannot pause their careers while they study.

Designed for professionals who cannot pause their careers while they study. Example of flexibility: Henley’s family-friendly, Flexible Executive MBA is designed specifically for working professionals. Structured over 30 months, its hybrid model blends online study with face-to-face sessions and group learning, allowing students to learn at their own pace while balancing demanding work schedules, family commitments, and study time. The programme’s modular structure also means you can apply what you learn immediately in your workplace, turning theory into practice from day one.

‘What stood out about my experience at Henley was the school’s empathy and understanding. When professional pressures mounted, I reached out to Henley’s administrators. They listened. They didn’t press me to fit the conventional mould. Instead, they offered flexibility, giving me the space to meet my professional obligations and continue my studies on my own terms. I was able to live life through the MBA, and I was able to grow through the programme,’ says MBA graduate Pregasen Moodley.

5. Classroom experience and peer network

Your peers in the classroom are your future business partners, investors, and sounding boards. The quality of discussion depends on the diversity of the room – not just in terms of nationality, but professional background and industry.

Why diversity matters: Learning alongside engineers, creatives, and financiers challenges your assumptions and improves the quality of your thinking.

Henley context: Diversity is central to the Henley MBA. Cohorts include professionals from across Africa and the globe, mirroring the international breadth of the faculty. This builds cultural intelligence, a critical soft skill for global leadership. Henley Business School is ranked first in Africa for diversity of faculty by the Financial Times (2025).

Class size matters, too. Smaller cohorts tend to foster stronger connections and more interactive learning. Think about what environment you thrive in most.

6. Career support and global network

The value of an MBA extends decades beyond graduation day. You are buying into a network. When assessing a school, look at the employment statistics and alumni reach:

Employment rates 3–6 months post-graduation.

Top hiring industries.

Alumni accessibility: Does the school have active regional chapters?

The power of scale: Size matters in networking. Henley Business School because it is a global university, part of the University of Reading in the UK, it boasts a massive network of 100,000 alumni across 170+ countries. This provides a readymade support system whether you are looking for mentorship in London, a business partner in Lagos, or market insights in Singapore.

7. Return on investment (ROI)

An MBA can be expensive, both in terms of finances and time, so evaluating your ROI is crucial. ROI is the ratio of your total investment (tuition + time + opportunity cost) to your future returns – Consider:

Financial ROI: Salary increase and promotion velocity. Remember, many of the rankings provide this information, so it’s worth checking those out.

Salary increase and promotion velocity. Remember, many of the rankings provide this information, so it’s worth checking those out. Intangible ROI: Personal growth, confidence, and leadership capability.

Personal growth, confidence, and leadership capability. Funding: Investigate scholarships and employer sponsorship early.

‘The MBA challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. It stretched my mind and reshaped my leadership philosophy. I began to understand that organisations are living ecosystems: if there’s a crack in operations, strategy fails. I strengthened how I run my businesses, building the systems, dashboards, and processes that make customer centricity a daily reality. I even became fluent in the language of finance, moving from asking for reports to leading strategic discussions on costs, assets, and growth,’ says recent Henley MBA entrepreneur and philanthropist Nomazibulo Tshanga.

One last thing, watch out for hidden costs when making your calculation. Sometimes, the advertised tuition cost is not the true cost. Look closely at potential hidden expenses such as administrative and technology fees, study trips, networking events, living costs, loan interest, and the income you forgo while studying if it’s a full-time degree. Some business schools also offer a lower cost if you are an alumnus of the school, but that special rate does not apply to all applicants.

8. Location and lifestyle

Finally, think about where you’ll be living and studying. Geography dictates your internship opportunities and immediate professional network. Urban campuses often offer access to corporate hubs and events, while more rural settings can provide focused study environments and strong community ties.

For many senior leaders, the ability to operate across borders is key. So look for programmes that offer study immersions in different contexts.

Global Immersions Top-tier programmes often include travel modules.

Global reach: The Henley Global MBA is the only qualification of its kind in Africa. It features five deep-dive global immersions in strategic business hubs worldwide. With a student body of senior leaders from Europe, the UK, and Africa, it offers a truly international perspective, with the degree awarded in both South Africa and the UK.

Final verdict

The best MBA for you is not simply the one with the highest ranking. It is the one that aligns with your career goals, lifestyle, and values.

Check for Triple-Crown accreditation to ensure quality. Assess the flexibility if you plan to keep working. Verify the alumni network size to ensure long-term value.

What really matters to you: Check for additional factors that align with your values, such as a commitment to transformation or sustainability. Africa’s MBAs are redefining sustainable leadership where sustainability is lived every day – in water stress, energy insecurity, fragile communities, and extraordinary entrepreneurial resilience. Henley Business School’s Global Executive MBA has surged 27 places to rank 17th worldwide in the 2025 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking , which assesses how seriously business schools integrate sustainability and social impact into their teaching and culture. DM

The Henley Executive MBA is offered in two value-added formats: the Flexible Executive MBA (structured over 30 months) and the Global MBA (structured over 24 months).

There are multiple intakes for the Flexible Executive MBA in 2026 with the next intake starting in June. Click here for more information.

The next intake for the Global MBA is in October 2026. Click here for more information.