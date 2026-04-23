The hidden infrastructure behind SA’s small business growth

When people talk about small business growth in South Africa, the conversation usually focuses on funding, marketing, or digital platforms. But there’s another factor quietly determining whether many small businesses succeed or struggle: delivery infrastructure. In conversations with small business owners across South Africa, one pattern appears again and again: The moment an online store begins receiving orders from other provinces, logistics quickly becomes the biggest operational challenge. Expanding beyond your immediate city is often the moment when a business begins to scale, but it is also the moment when reliable delivery becomes essential.
Delivery as growth infrastructure
When delivery works well, it expands opportunity. Businesses are no longer limited to the customers who live within driving distance of their store or warehouse.
In 2024, South Africa’s e‑commerce market grew by 35% reaching $5.2 billion, and was projected to surpass $7 billion in 2025, accounting for nearly 10% of total retail sales. Small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) are driving this expansion, and their ability to compete nationally depends on whether delivery networks perform reliably.
The reality is that a reliable logistics network allows entrepreneurs to serve customers across provinces and grow far beyond their local market. But when delivery fails, through delays, inconsistency, or lack of reach, the impact is immediate. A missed delivery can mean lost revenue, disappointed customers, and reputational damage that small businesses cannot easily absorb. This is why logistics is increasingly shifting from a background function to a strategic enabler of growth.
A light hearted reminder
We recently produced a light-hearted television advert where a husband panics as his wife goes into labour, and the first person to arrive on the scene is a delivery driver. While the moment is intentionally humorous, it reflects something we see every day in the logistics industry: timing matters.
Delivery is often about being present at the moment when someone needs you most. For businesses, that moment might be:
- Stock arriving before shelves run empty
- A critical component delivered before production stops
- A customer receiving an order exactly when promised
These are the moments that define trust and shape customer relationships.
What successful SMEs have in common
Across the logistics networks serving small businesses, certain patterns appear repeatedly in companies that scale successfully.
- They expand beyond their immediate city. Delivery enables entrepreneurs to reach customers nationally, opening new markets that would otherwise remain inaccessible.
- They treat delivery as part of the customer experience. For many customers, the delivery experience is the final interaction they have with a brand. Reliability and transparency shape how that brand is remembered.
- They choose logistics partners that scale with them. As businesses grow, their operational needs become more complex. Logistics providers that can support this growth become an important part of long-term success.
These factors are increasingly shaping how small businesses compete in the digital economy.
Looking ahead
The next decade will likely bring even greater change to the way small businesses operate and compete.
Same-day and on-demand delivery services will allow independent retailers to match the speed and convenience customers expect from global platforms. Sustainability will become a growing priority, with greener logistics solutions and lower-carbon delivery models playing an important role in the industry’s future. Advances in technology, from AI-driven route optimisation to improved tracking visibility, will continue to increase reliability and efficiency across delivery networks.
At DPD, these are areas where we are constantly investing and evolving alongside the businesses we serve.
The quiet engine behind growth
Reliable logistics has quietly become one of the most important pieces of infrastructure supporting South Africa’s small businesses. As the country’s entrepreneurial economy continues to expand, delivery networks will play an increasingly important role in enabling growth. Behind every growing online retailer, expanding manufacturer or ambitious startup is a delivery network helping that growth become possible. As more entrepreneurs look beyond their local markets to reach customers across the country, the strength and reliability of those networks may ultimately determine how far South African businesses can go. DM
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Author: Andy van der Velde, CEO of DPD