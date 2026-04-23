Profit from preservation — the new logic of sustainable capitalism

That narrative is now collapsing

A new industrial logic is emerging, one that sugg

ests that protecting the planet is not merely compatible with economic growth, but increasingly essential to it. In this emerging framework, sustainability is no longer a philanthropic gesture. It is a strategy for smarter capitalism.

This is the essence of the circular economy: an economic system designed not around waste, but around the preservation of value.

In a world where resources are finite, energy systems are transforming and supply chains are under structural pressure, the businesses that thrive will not be those that consume the most materials. They will be those that extract the greatest value from the materials already within the system.

The intellectual roots of circular thinking

The circular economy did not emerge suddenly from contemporary climate debates. Its intellectual foundations stretch back more than half a century.

In the 1970s the Swiss architect and economist Walter R. Stahel began articulating a radical proposition: that industrial systems should be designed around durability, reuse and repair rather than disposal. Stahel argued that extending the life of products and materials could simultaneously reduce environmental impact and generate new forms of economic activity.

“Do not repair what is not broken,” Stahel once remarked when describing the inefficiency of modern industrial consumption.

Decades later, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation helped bring these ideas into mainstream economic thinking, framing circularity as a systemic redesign of production itself.

Their central insight was deceptively simple: modern economies repeatedly discard enormous amounts of embedded value.

Circular economics seeks to stop that destruction.

The Linear Economy: A System Built for Waste

For more than two centuries global economic growth has followed a linear industrial model:

Dr Duarte F. da Silva

Extract → Produce → Consume → Dispose

This system was forged during an era when resources seemed abundant and the environmental consequences of industrial activity appeared distant.

Industrial capitalism therefore optimised for throughput. The faster materials moved through the system, the faster economic output expanded.

But the inefficiencies of this model are now stark. Global material extraction has increased dramatically over the past half century, yet only a small fraction of those materials re-enter the economy once products reach the end of their life.

The world economy has effectively become a machine for turning valuable materials into waste.

Circular economics: Preserving embedded capital

Circular economics reframes this problem as one of capital preservation.Every product embodies layers of economic value: the energy used to extract raw materials, the engineering invested in manufacturing, the labour required to assemble components and the logistics needed to distribute them.

When products are discarded after short lifetimes, that entire chain of value is destroyed.

Circular systems instead seek to keep materials circulating through multiple value loops including:

Maintenance and repair

Reuse and redistribution

Refurbishment and remanufacturing

Material recycling

The shorter the loop, the greater the value retained.

Repairing a product preserves most of its economic value. Recycling captures far less. The strategic objective is therefore to keep materials as close as possible to their highest-value use for as long as possible.

The overlooked frontier: Recovering value from mining waste

One of the most powerful yet underappreciated applications of circular thinking lies in the recovery of metals from historic mining waste.

Across the world’s major mining regions stand vast accumulations of tailings dams and waste rock dumps - residues of decades, sometimes centuries, of mineral extraction.

Historically these materials were regarded as little more than environmental liabilities. Today they are increasingly recognised as something very different: repositories of valuable metals that earlier technologies were unable to recover.

Modern metallurgical innovations are allowing companies to revisit these deposits and recover significant quantities of gold, copper, platinum group metals and other critical minerals.

This transformation embodies the circular principle perfectly. The material has already been mined. It has already been transported. In many cases it has already been partially processed.

Recovering the remaining value allows industry to produce metals while simultaneously reducing environmental legacies created by earlier mining activity.

What was once considered waste becomes a resource again.

ESG and the new business logic

For years ESG frameworks have attempted to encourage companies to behave more responsibly toward the environment.

Yet the most powerful driver of sustainability may ultimately prove to be something far more pragmatic: economics. Circular systems often make businesses more efficient. They reduce dependence on volatile raw material markets. They stabilise supply chains. They create new revenue streams from repair, refurbishment, and materials recovery. In other words, they align environmental responsibility with commercial advantage.

As the economist Kenneth Boulding famously observed: “Anyone who believes exponential growth can go on forever in a finite world is either a madman or an economist.”

Circular economics offers a way to reconcile growth with physical limits, not by abandoning capitalism, but by improving how it uses resources.

Capital markets begin to pay attention

Investors are beginning to recognise that circular systems represent a structural investment opportunity. Recycling infrastructure, materials recovery technologies and circular logistics networks increasingly resemble long‑term industrial infrastructure investments. They often generate steady cash flows while benefiting from structural demand for sustainable resource management.

For capital markets seeking both durability and sustainability, circular systems offer a rare alignment of incentives.

The rise of circular capitalism

The circular economy ultimately represents a deeper shift in industrial thinking. Resources are no longer treated as disposable inputs but as long‑term productive assets circulating within the economy.

Digital technologies capable of tracking materials through supply chains, combined with advances in processing and recycling technologies, are accelerating this transition. The industrial systems of the future will not be judged simply by how much they produce. DM

They will be judged by how intelligently they preserve value.

Author: Dr Duarte F. da Silva, MD Northbound Processing (Pty) Ltd

About the author (Revised)

Dr Duarte F. da Silva is an international capital markets expert and industrial systems thinker at the intersection of finance, resource recovery, and sustainable industrial development. As leader of Northbound Processing, he develops commercially viable solutions recovering gold from historic mining waste, turning environmental liabilities into economic assets.

Drawing on experience across financial markets and industrial systems, Dr da Silva advocates “circular capitalism” — a model that redefines growth by preserving and redeploying resources instead of relying on continuous extraction.

He positions circular resource economies as a key twenty-first century transformation where environmental restoration and economic value creation reinforce one another.



