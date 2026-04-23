Laura Wolvaardt delivers masterclass performance to lead her side to series win against India

By the 14th over, SA were already 147 without loss when Deepti Sharma of India returned to the attack.

Attempts to adjust the length proved ineffective as Laura Wolvaardt, skipper for the Proteas Women, nudged her for 10 runs in two balls. Sharma then fired one flatter at the stumps, only for Wolvaardt to advance and drive it straight back over Sharma’s head for a boundary.

The skipper removed her helmet, raised her bat and revelled in the ovation as she registered her third T20 International (T20I) century, posting 101 off 47 balls.

Wolvaardt went on to smash a career-best of 115 runs from 53 balls.

“It was fun out there today,” said Wolvaardt in the post-match press conference. “I knew we had to start well chasing 190, so sort of just had freedom in that Powerplay to strike it nicely and then just kept going.

“It was a really nice wicket as well. I thought it would be slower with how much rain there was around recently, but it was a really nice track. I think it got better under the lights as well; [the] ball was just sliding on really nicely.”

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt played one of the great innings of all time in women’s cricket to lead South Africa to an emphatic nine-wicket victory against India in the third T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 22 April. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images)

After India showed no signs of slowing down, posting a 192/4, the Proteas had their work cut out for them.

With 193 required, the stage was set up to be an exciting run chase no matter what. But the hosts hardly broke a sweat, gunning it down inside 17 overs.

Wolvaardt was somewhat lucky after being dropped on 31 and 85, capitalising fully before eventually falling to Shreyanka Patil.

With 10 runs needed to win the game, Tazmin Brits stepped in to take the Proteas over the line alongside Suné Luus, whose unbeaten 64 off 42 deliveries helped secure a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

A record-laden win

Before registering her ton, Wolvaardt produced a third successive half-century in the series, with this one the fastest 50 for the Proteas Women in the T20 format, scoring a 23-ball 51 that bettered her own previous record of 24 balls.

The opening pair were belligerent in the run-chase as they raced to 72 without loss in the Powerplay – SA’s second highest in the phase.

Wolvaardt and Luus continued to pile on the pressure, combining for a record 183-run partnership, registering SA’s highest partnership for any wicket in the women’s T20 format.

“[I was] striking it pretty nicely,” said Wolvaardt. “Something I’ve been working on quite a lot the last couple of years is my power hitting. But finding the balance between trying to whack it and sort of still keeping my strokes and the way that I play.

“But I feel like I found the balance nicely tonight to still keep my shape and hit some big shots.”

A dominant opening partnership

Wolvaardt and Luus’ dominance possibly marks a turning point after earlier experimentation with the batting order in the New Zealand series in March.

Wolvaardt found herself out of position, being moved down the order to third during the New Zealand series. She struggled for consistency, only making it past 10 runs in two of the five matches, making it a series to forget.

From the first T20I game against India on 17 April, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi then shuffled the batters around again, putting Wolvaardt and Luus together.

Reinstated as an opener, Wolvaardt looked back on form, posting a 39-ball 51 in the opening game.

Suné Luus of South Africa contributed significantly to South Africa's nine-wicket victory over India, with an unbeaten 42-ball 64, marking her eighth half-century in a T20I. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images)

Although Luus struggled and only managed to get 13 runs in that game, the pair built a 106-run partnership in the second T20I, underlining them as the potential opening pair come the World Cup in June.

“Obviously batted with [Luus] a lot in the past,” said Wolvaardt. “I think we’ve had some really good partnerships and I think just understand each other’s game, keep each other nice and calm.

“Her role as an opener has been amazing. I think she’s sort of adapted so well to the change, and yeah, she’s doing really well at the top of the order.”

The batting order was not the only aspect to be shuffled around.

Earlier this month, Cricket South Africa announced Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning) and Mduduzi Mbhatha (fielding coach) as new members to the squad, set to stay through to the end of the World Cup.

The trio replaced Baakier Abrahams, Zane Webster and Bongani Ndaba respectively.

“As a team, we are always looking to evolve, and the introduction of new voices brings fresh perspective and renewed energy to the group,” said Mashimbyi. “We are grateful to Baakier, Bongani and Zane for the strong foundation they have helped build, and this next phase gives us an opportunity to challenge ourselves further as we continue our preparations towards the World Cup.”

Improved performances

Perhaps it is the fresh “new voices” or the comfort of home conditions, but the Proteas Women have shown a marked improvement in their performance throughout this series.

Following their inconsistent and out-of-rhythm performance that defined their 4-1 loss to New Zealand a few weeks ago, the Proteas really seemed to have done some introspection.

In New Zealand, the South Africans were sloppy in the field, which was paired with largely uninspired batting and bowling.

This time around, alongside finding the magical opening partnership, the fielding efforts have also vastly improved. Besides a few misfields, the Proteas were fielding with intent: going lower, diving for the ball and just looking hungry to win.

The bowling, while still in need of minor adjustments, also significantly improved.

On Sunday, 19 April, Chloe Tryon shone with the ball claiming three for 22, alongside Tumi Sekhukhune’s three for 31, to help dismiss India for 147 in their 20 overs.

Chloé Tryon shone with the new ball in the Proteas’ second T20 International game against India, claiming three for 22. (Photo: Darren Stewart / CSA)

Sekhukhune also claimed two wickets for 27 in the Proteas’ opening match of the T20I series against India. She has been somewhat of a revelation in the bowling attack.

The ever-reliable Ayabonga Khaka, who was rested in last night’s game, delivered a Player-of-the-Match performance in the first T20I, claiming three wickets while conceding just 16 runs in her four overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has taken a wicket in every game so far, with back-to-back wickets last night, underlining her consistency in the setup.

While Annerie Dercksen did not claim any wickets last night, she did well to unsettle Shafali Verma with her bouncers restricting the dangerous batter to 17 from 18 at the end of the Powerplay.

The Proteas Women will play their fourth and fifth T20Is against India on 25 April at 6pm, and 27 April at 2pm, respectively. DM