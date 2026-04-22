Ramaphosa faces tough choice over crime-accused police chief Masemola

The clock is ticking for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he weighs the fate of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. With Masemola now embroiled in a criminal case tied to a scandal tearing through the South African Police Service (SAPS), the President’s next move is under intense scrutiny.

On Wednesday, 22 April, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Daily Maverick that an announcement will follow once the President has made his decision, though he offered no specific timeline.

The President’s decision is likely to be a significant indicator of his position regarding the internal conflict and factionalism currently destabilising the SAPS, ultimately revealing which side of the power struggle he intends to support.

It could see Masemola placed on leave or even suspended, with another police officer tasked with acting in his position.

If this happens, it will mean that South Africa has an acting national police commissioner and an acting police minister.

Firoz Cachalia was appointed in the latter role last year after Senzo Mchunu was suspended following accusations that embroiled him in the same law enforcement scandal that has ensnared Masemola.

Mchunu has denied the allegations.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 21 April. Masemola faces allegations relating to a dubiously awarded police tender. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Politicians have weighed in on the matter, with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis calling on Ramaphosa to place Masemola on precautionary suspension.

“The fight against criminals begins with clean, credible, accountable leadership at the top of SAPS,” said Hill-Lewis.

“General Masemola’s court appearance is the latest in a troubling pattern of instability and serious allegations at the top of SAPS, which has further weakened public confidence in the police service.

“An acting national commissioner had to be appointed without delay to protect the integrity and stability of the office.”

Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Matlala

The scandal centres on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive claim that a drug cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s politics, private security, and the criminal justice system.

This has split the SAPS into two rival factions:

Those who back Mkhwanazi’s whistleblowing and view cartel infiltration as a fundamental threat; and

Those who dismiss Mkhwanazi’s claims as a duplicitous smokescreen designed to deflect from other criminality in policing.

Mkhwanazi appears to be aligned with Masemola, who recently rubberstamped a five-year extension to Mkhwanazi’s contract.

A central figure in the scandal is Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has allegedly corrupted and colluded with senior police officers.

Masemola has been implicated — and this week, was criminally charged — in a case involving Matlala.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says he believes he is innocent in the matter involving the R360-million tender awarded to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Masemola faces four counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/GO98NSk9qT — eNCA (@eNCA) April 21, 2026

Masemola suggested he would plead not guilty.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” he told an eCNA journalist. “I don't know why I should be here [in court].”

The ‘Cat’ and the cops

Masemola made his first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April.

He faces four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Daily Maverick has reported that this is connected to an SAPS tender that was awarded under dubious circumstances two years ago to a company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District, run by Matlala.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 25 March in a case involving a dubiously awarded tender and in which National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola now also faces charges. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The tender was budgeted at R360-million, but the State alleges that due to collusion with police officers, Matlala’s company was awarded the contract for R228-million.

Matlala, one of his business associates and 12 other senior police officers already face criminal charges in this matter.

Masemola is expected back in the dock alongside them on 13 May.

Not Ramaphosa’s first cop boss rodeo

As for Ramaphosa, it is not the first time he has had to decide on the fate of a national police commissioner.

In 2022, he essentially fired Khehla Sitole from the post.

The Presidency worded this more politely at the time, issuing a statement saying: “President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country.”

Former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. (Photo: Leon Sadiki /Gallo Images / City Press)

Before his departure, Sitole had faced mounting controversy. This included Jennifer Ntlatseng, the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, lodging a criminal case against him for allegedly not cooperating with an investigation related to the 2020 murder of police officer Charl Kinnear, who had been working on cases involving illegal gun licences, corrupt SAPS colleagues and prominent organised crime figures. Sitole denied the charge.

Ramaphosa appointed Masemola to replace Sitole.

And now, for the second time, Ramaphosa must decide on what to do with South Africa’s foremost police officer because of concerning issues relating to criminal matters. DM