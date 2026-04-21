Alcaraz and Sabalenka named World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year at Laureus awards

Tennis dominated the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards, the so-called Oscars of sport. Victories for Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz as Sportsman of the Year and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka as Sportswoman of the Year gave tennis its 13th win in the men’s category and its eighth win in the women’s category.

Alcaraz joins an elite circle of tennis legends to have received the prestigious honour, following in the footsteps of Roger Federer (a five-time winner), Novak Djokovic (five times) and Rafael Nadal (twice).

Sabalenka earned the honour for the first time, joining the previous winners from women’s tennis: Serena Williams (four times), Naomi Osaka (once), Jennifer Capriati (once), and Justine Henin (once).

Aryna Sabalenka after winning the 2025 US Open. (Photo: Elsa / Getty Images)

The event was held for a third straight year at the majestic Cibeles Palace in central Madrid and was hosted by Djokovic and 2026 Winter Olympic superstar Eileen Gu.

After sweeping six titles in the world of soccer, Paris Saint-Germain continued their winning streak with the Laureus World Team of the Year Award, while Formula One’s Lando Norris won the World Breakthrough of the Year award.

Rory McIlroy claimed the Comeback of the Year award after a historic 2025 Masters victory, which saw him become only the sixth man to complete golf's career Grand Slam. His triumph at Augusta ended a major drought spanning nearly 11 years.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim won the Action Sportsperson category for the third time, and Gabriel Araújo, who won three gold medals at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships, was named Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

Alcaraz fulfils dream

Alcaraz won over a stacked shortlist that included fellow tennis player Jannik Sinner, 2025 winner Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), French football star Ousmane Dembélé, Tadej Pogačar (cycling) and MotoGP sensation Marc Marquez.

Alcaraz enjoyed a landmark 2025 season. He regained the World No 1 spot at year’s end after two Grand Slam singles titles, at the French and US Opens, plus another final, at Wimbledon.

The Roland Garros final against Sinner was widely hailed as one of the greatest matches of all time.

“What an incredible honour it is to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award,” said Alcaraz .

“As a tennis player, I compete for titles on the court, but this Laureus Statuette means something more as it’s a recognition among the greatest athletes in the world, across all sport.

“Three years ago, I received the Laureus Breakthrough Award in Paris and met one of my heroes, Leo Messi, who won the Laureus Sportsman Award.

“At the time, I dreamt that maybe one day I would join the great Leo Messi on the Sportsman list, and today, I have. Messi, Federer, Djokovic, Usain Bolt, and, of course, the great Rafa Nadal. I am following in the footsteps of giants. That makes this moment so special.

“I truly understand why these awards mean so much to the best athletes in the world. That includes all my fellow Laureus nominees — the greatest sportsmen in the world — but I especially would like to thank Jannik Sinner. If we hadn’t been across the net from each other, pushing the other one so hard, I don’t think either of us would have found the levels we did.”

Carlos Alcaraz holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy following his victory over Jannik Sinner in the Men’s Singles Final at Roland Garros on 8 June, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

Consistent Sabalenka

Sabalenka was an unsurprising winner after a superbly consistent 2025 season, during which she held the top spot in the world rankings from 1 January to 31 December. Sabalenka defended her title at the US Open and was a finalist at the Australian and French Opens. There were also WTA 1000 wins in Miami and — for a third time — in Madrid.

“Winning the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award is really special for me,” said Sabalenka.

“Honestly, it’s a bit crazy to hear my name next to so many legends. To be recognised by the Laureus Academy means a lot, because they truly understand what it takes to get here.

“For me, it’s not just about the wins, it’s about everything behind it. The hard moments, the pressure, the team, the work every single day. That’s why this award feels different. When I look at the list of past winners like Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Simone Biles, it’s really inspiring. Some of them I watched growing up, some I’ve competed against, and all of them pushed the sport forward in their own way. If I can inspire even a few people the same way, that would mean everything to me. This award is a reminder to keep going, keep improving, and stay true to myself.”

PSG rewarded

Paris Saint-Germain won the Laureus World Team of the Year Award after a near-lawless year, capped by a first-ever Champions League title. They won the final in unforgettable fashion with a 5-0 demolition of Internazionale in Munich. In addition, they won Ligue 1 (France’s premier division), the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

PSG were also represented by nominations in the Sportsman (Dembélé) and Breakthrough (Désiré Doué) categories, and became the fifth club soccer team to win the Laureus, after Manchester United (2000), Barcelona (2012), Bayern Munich (2014, 2021) and Real Madrid (2025).

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain carries the Champions League trophy after his team’s victory against Internazionale in the 2025 final. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

In motorsport, Lando Norris ended 2025 as a Formula 1 world champion for the first time, earning him the 2026 the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. His seven wins included his home Grand Prix at Silverstone, the jewel-in-the-crown race in Monaco and the season opener in Australia.

Norris was the third British driver to win the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award, following Lewis Hamilton (2008) and Jenson Button (2010).

For Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, his 2025 Masters win ended years of near-misses and heartache and cemented his place as one of golf’s greats. He underlined that greatness with victory at the 2026 Masters on 12 April.

In 2012, his countryman Darren Clarke won this Laureus and McIlroy received the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

“Winning my second Laureus Award is a huge honour, both personally and for golf,” said McIlroy.

“To have the sport recognised on a global stage like this, alongside so many great athletes, means a lot. There are certain moments in your career that stay with you, and winning The Masters is one I’ll carry with me forever. To then have a year like that recognised by Laureus is very special.”

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates with his green jacket and the trophy after winning the Masters. (Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters)

The Laureus Academy presented a new award: the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award. The inaugural winner was Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona’s prodigious 18-year-old forward who maintained his spectacular trajectory after winning the Kopa Trophy for football’s best young talent for the second time — an unprecedented achievement. DM

The full list of winners

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz (tennis)

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka (tennis)

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain (soccer)

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris (Formula 1)

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory McIlroy (golf)

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo (para-swimming)

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal (soccer)

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos (soccer)

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci (gymnastics)

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más (soccer)