Son of Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting city manager one of two gunned down in suspected hijacking

The son of Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo was one of two young men brutally murdered last week.

The bodies of Sandile Ngoqo (22) and his friend Mazizi Ntshibilili (19) were discovered on Friday morning after they allegedly went out together the night before.

They had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

“We have no comment at this stage. We want to ask the public to please respect our privacy as a family at this time,” Ngoqo said when contacted for comment.

Mazizi Ntshibilili (19). (Photo: Facebook)

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe expressed her condolences to the city manager and his family.

“The City is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence that has robbed two families of their sons and has shaken the broader community of Nelson Mandela Bay. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and all those affected during this painful time,” Lobishe said in a statement released on Monday.

According to preliminary police reports, Sandile left his home in Sunridge Park in the early evening of Thursday, 16 April. He went to pick up Ntshibilili in Greenshields Park, and from there the two allegedly went to a tavern in Motherwell.

The following morning, at about 5.30am, Ntshibilili’s body was found in Mgwalana Street, Motherwell. He had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

About five hours later, police found Sandile’s body next to the Swartkops River, near a brick factory. He had been shot in the back.

His VW Caddy was found the same day, in Ndlazi Road, Motherwell, less than 4km from where Ntshibilili’s body was found.

Read more: Motherwell’s struggles with crime and unrest show urgent need for inclusive solutions

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the families had been notified and positively identified the two on Monday.

A police source said that while all possibilities were being investigated, preliminary indications were that the murders were the result of a robbery gone wrong.

“The investigation is still in a very early and sensitive stage, so no possibilities are being ruled out. Given the victim’s family ties, the investigation is being dealt with very carefully and thoroughly.”

Last week, a person identifying herself as Sandile’s sister posted on Facebook that he had gone missing and that he had possibly been hijacked.

When contacted for comment, she handed the phone to Sandile’s father, who declined to comment and requested privacy.

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)

A statement from the municipality also called on the public to allow the families privacy.

“This is a profoundly personal moment for the families, and they must be given the space to grieve. As a City, we stand in solidarity with these families and share in their grief during this profoundly difficult time.

"The municipality wished to emphasise that the South African Police Service remains the competent authority to provide verified updates and details regarding the investigation. We urge the public to refrain from speculation and to rely only on official communication from law enforcement agencies."

The City’s statement said the families would be provided with the necessary support, and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police. Beetge said further information could be shared with Detective Captain Pieterse on 082 442 1684, or Detective Captain Petrus on 082 771 4573.

Alternatively, people could contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. DM