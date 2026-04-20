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Musician D4vd charged with murder of 14‑year‑old girl in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - David Burke, a 21‑year‑old musician known professionally as D4vd, has been charged with the murder of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Monday.

Reuters
By Reuters
20 Apr
58th Montreux Jazz Festival US singer-songwriter, David Anthony Burke aka d4vd performs on the Casino stage, during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 19 July 2024. The 58th edition of the annual music festival runs from 05 to 20 July 2024 and promises 'concerts, DJ sets, pool parties, screenings, workshops, jam sessions' and over 500 free activities for visitors, according to the festival's website. EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Hochman said the remains of Rivas were found last ‌year in the front trunk of a car registered to D4vd. She had been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half when her decomposed ​remains were discovered in September 2025.

The vehicle had ⁠been parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before being towed ​to an impound lot, where workers reported a foul odor.

D4vd gained fame in 2022 after songs he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos went viral on TikTok, with the hit "Romantic Homicide" helping him ​sign a deal with Interscope Records. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gaffen)

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