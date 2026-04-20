Musician D4vd charged with murder of 14‑year‑old girl in Los Angeles

Hochman said the remains of Rivas were found last year in the front trunk of a car registered to D4vd. She had been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half when her decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025.
The vehicle had been parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before being towed to an impound lot, where workers reported a foul odor.
D4vd gained fame in 2022 after songs he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos went viral on TikTok, with the hit "Romantic Homicide" helping him sign a deal with Interscope Records. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gaffen)