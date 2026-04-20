Hochman said the remains of Rivas were found last ‌year in the front trunk of a car registered to D4vd. She had been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half when her decomposed ​remains were discovered in September 2025.

The vehicle had ⁠been parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before being towed ​to an impound lot, where workers reported a foul odor.

D4vd gained fame in 2022 after songs he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos went viral on TikTok, with the hit "Romantic Homicide" helping him ​sign a deal with Interscope Records. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gaffen)