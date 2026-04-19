Crowds line the coast for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ironman African Championship

South African favourite Jamie Riddle led early in the Ironman African Championship in Gqeberha on Sunday before American Matthew Marquardt took control during the bike leg and pulled away to victory. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
American triathlete Matthew Marquardt won the 21st Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, breaking the course record by two seconds in a time of 7:42:57. Britain’s Joe Skipper finished second, with Dutchman Tristan Olij third.
Home favourite Jamie Riddle set the early pace, leading out of the swim and being first into the bike before finishing 38th overall in a field of 822 athletes.
In the women’s race, Britain’s Daisy Davies led from the swim at King’s Beach and extended her advantage across the bike and run. Denmark’s Katrine Christensen finished second, with Germany’s Daniela Bleymehl third.