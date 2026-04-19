Crowds line the coast for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ironman African Championship

American triathlete Matthew Marquardt won the 21st Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, breaking the course record by two seconds in a time of 7:42:57. Britain’s Joe Skipper finished second, with Dutchman Tristan Olij third.

Matthew Marquardt celebrates winning the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday in a course record of 7:42:57. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Men’s winner Matthew Marquardt in triumph at the finish line of the Ironman African Championship. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Home favourite Jamie Riddle set the early pace, leading out of the swim and being first into the bike before finishing 38th overall in a field of 822 athletes.

Daisy Davies on the run course at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, where the British athlete led from start to finish. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Britain’s Daisy Davies raises her arms in victory. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

In the women’s race, Britain’s Daisy Davies led from the swim at King’s Beach and extended her advantage across the bike and run. Denmark’s Katrine Christensen finished second, with Germany’s Daniela Bleymehl third.

Jamie Riddle of South Africa (left) and Joe Skipper of the UK (right) on the run course of the Ironman African Championship on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Fiona Moriarty (Ireland) on the run course on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Athletes ready to take to the water at King’s Beach for the start of the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Thousands of spectators lined the route on Sunday, cheering athletes as they completed the Ironman Africa triathlon. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Supporters gathered on the beach at sunrise for the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

German athlete Andreas Dreitz on the bike leg at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A competitor prepares for the swim at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Gqeberha delivered perfect conditions as competitors entered the water at the Ironman African Championship on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A sea of swimming caps at the water’s edge as athletes prepare for the start of the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

South African favourite Jamie Riddle on the run course at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo Deon Ferreira)

Competitors tackle the gruelling 180km bike leg at the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Britain’s Daisy Davies crosses the finish line to win the women’s Ironman African Championship in Gqeberha on Sunday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Competitors race to the water for the swim course. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Competitors leave the water after the swim course of the Ironman African Championship. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A competitor recovers after the swim course. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Now in its 21st year, the Ironman African Championship is one of the biggest economic events on Nelson Mandela Bay’s calendar. Last year’s edition attracted nearly 1,000 registered athletes and more than 2,000 visitors, generating around R87.9-million in direct economic spend. DM