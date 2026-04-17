Will your marketing agencies succeed under current leadership?

Agencies execute. Growth leadership, on the other hand, orchestrates - setting direction, clarifying decision rights, and creating a weekly rhythm where everyone can clearly see what’s working, what isn’t, and what changes next. Without that operating system, even great agencies end up chasing noise, and merely adding to the activity without moving the numbers that matter most.

This piece is a practical field guide to becoming agency-ready - so external partners can actually succeed under your leadership.

Why good agencies underperform in good businesses

When results disappoint, the post-mortem often sounds like this:

“We need more content.”

“Let’s try another channel.”

“Maybe a new agency will fix it.”

But the root causes are usually hidden upstream:

Direction is fuzzy. The best-fit customer can’t be described crisply, and the one-line promise lands differently across leadership, sales, and marketing.

The best-fit customer can’t be described crisply, and the one-line promise lands differently across leadership, sales, and marketing. No short horizon. There’s no 90-day plan that prioritises a few bets and defines “done”.

There’s no 90-day plan that prioritises a few bets and defines “done”. No owners, no cadence. Decisions float; the handoff between marketing and sales leaks; status updates replace decisions.

Decisions float; the handoff between marketing and sales leaks; status updates replace decisions. No shared scoreboard. Teams track too much and act on too little, so spend flows to loud tasks, not short payback.

Agencies struggle to compensate for this. They’re not there to set strategy, force internal alignment, or manage a sales team. They perform inside the system that leadership runs.

A readiness test: four foundations before any brief

Use this litmus test in a single leadership session. If you can’t answer yes to each of these, the business isn’t agency-ready yet.

1) Direction

Ideal customer clarity. Can the team describe the best-fit customer in one sentence (sector, stage, trigger) without debate?

Can the team describe the best-fit customer in one sentence (sector, stage, trigger) without debate? One-line promise. If someone reads the website headline out loud, would every leader nod - and repeat it the same way?

If someone reads the website headline out loud, would every leader nod - and repeat it the same way? Three proof points. Is there simple evidence (data, case snapshots, outcomes) you’d bet a meeting on?

2) A 90-day plan (not a foggy year)

Fewer levers, finished well. Select two or three growth moves to complete in 90 days - no open-ended initiatives.

Select two or three growth moves to complete in 90 days - no open-ended initiatives. Clear outcomes. Each move has an owner, dates, and a definition of “done” a board would accept.

Each move has an owner, dates, and a definition of “done” a board would accept. Budget to moves. Money is assigned to outcomes, not to “keep busy”.

3) Owners and handoff

Named owners. Each move has a single accountable leader; agency partners support them, not own them.

Each move has a single accountable leader; agency partners support them, not own them. Handoff standard. Sales responds to new leads within an hour in business time, follows a short pattern of attempts across five days, and logs outcomes so that the loop closes.

Sales responds to new leads within an hour in business time, follows a short pattern of attempts across five days, and logs outcomes so that the loop closes. Review calendar. A simple 30-minute weekly review lives in calendars; the agenda never changes: pipeline → decisions → owners → due dates.

4) A shared scoreboard

Agree on the numbers that drive decisions:

Qualified meetings

Quality of opportunities (do they reach the right stage?)

Percentage of deals won

Time to closing a sale

Average deal value

Cost to acquire a customer (by channel)

Time to recover the spend to win a customer

If a number won’t change where budget goes, it’s decoration. Remove it.

The turning point: Appoint Growth Leadership First

Here’s the pivot most teams miss: appoint a Fractional Growth Partner before any agency brief goes out. Agencies execute - a Growth Partner installs the operating system that lets them win.

What gets installed quickly:

Clarity: ideal customer in one sentence, a one-line promise, and three proof points leaders can repeat.

ideal customer in one sentence, a one-line promise, and three proof points leaders can repeat. Cadence: a 30-minute weekly review embedded in calendars, non-negotiable. Same agenda every time.

a 30-minute weekly review embedded in calendars, non-negotiable. Same agenda every time. Scoreboard: the seven numbers above - visible on one page and used to make monthly spend moves.

the seven numbers above - visible on one page and used to make monthly spend moves. Handoff: response time, follow-up pattern, and “good meeting” standard shared by marketing and sales.

response time, follow-up pattern, and “good meeting” standard shared by marketing and sales. 90-day plan: two or three bets finished to a board-worthy standard, each with one owner and a scoped budget.

With this system in place, agencies stop guessing and start compounding results inside a leadership model that rewards outcomes, not just volume. (We see this repeatedly in South African mid-market firms across services, tech, and energy.)

Three failure patterns (and how the Growth Partner fixes them)

A) The “more content” trap

Output rises; revenue doesn’t.

Fix: standardise the one-line promise and three proofs first. Approvals speed up, messages tighten, and content starts creating qualified meetings - not just traffic.

B) Channel roulette

Many channels tested lightly; none “work.”

Fix: run two motions to a finished standard for 90 days, then decide monthly: stop, continue, or scale. Now move budget to the shortest, clearest payback.

C) The leaky handoff

Marketing claims “leads,” sales says “low quality,” meetings slip.

Fix: publish response time, follow-up pattern, and “what makes a good meeting” on one page. Measure first-meeting rate weekly.

What to do before your next agency brief

Write a one-liner and three proof points even a sceptic would accept. Choose two moves you’ll finish in 90 days. Name owners and fix the weekly review in calendars. Pick the seven numbers and remove everything that won’t change allocation. Publish the handoff on one page; hold each other accountable.

Do those five, and agencies will meet you in the right place: execution excellence within a leadership system that actually creates growth.

Value add: 90-second readiness check (instant score)

Want a quick gut-check? Run a 90-second readiness mini-audit. Five short questions show whether leadership, cadence, and handoff are strong enough for an agency to succeed under your direction. You’ll get an instant score and one practical action to close the biggest gap. Click here. DM



