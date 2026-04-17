Smart ID services hit 30 Standard Bank branches as expansion outpaces targets

“We are well beyond the halfway mark of our target in just the first quarter, which demonstrates our commitment to bringing secure identity document services closer to South Africans. Our branches are managing application volumes efficiently, reinforcing how our trusted infrastructure can support secure and broader economic activity,” says Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank’s Head of Personal & Private Banking in South Africa.

Since August 2025, Standard Bank has been processing Smart ID applications in branches that previously did not offer the service. As one of the key partners in DHA’s New Bank Expansion and Digitisation Project, the bank connects directly to Home Affairs systems through a secure Digital API Gateway. This is underpinned by the Group’s bank‑grade cybersecurity and technology systems, refined over decades to safeguard sensitive information.

“We use the same world‑class cybersecurity frameworks for Smart ID transactions, covering data encryption, access control, and continuous threat monitoring,” adds Makeke. “Leveraging this existing strength within our Group to help the Department deliver on its modernisation mission also helps us deliver on our purpose. We believe that strong partnerships between business and government can unlock better service delivery for the public and drive our economic growth.”

Standard Bank’s rollout of Smart ID branches has followed a phased approach designed to test systems thoroughly and scale responsibly. The initial phase allows customers to apply for the conversion of their green ID book to a Smart ID Card or replace lost, stolen or damaged ones. Importantly, during this initial rollout phase, Standard Bank is not charging customers for accessing the service.

Makeke adds that Standard Bank’s long‑term ambition is to scale the service across more branches nationally than the initially committed 50. This would expand access to millions more customers, particularly in high‑traffic areas and communities where Home Affairs capacity is limited. DM



