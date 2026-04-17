Manana, Zoë Modiga and SA Fashion Week lead Joburg’s massive arts lineup

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Atlas of Uncertainty

Date: Public Launch - 18 April 10:00 - 15:00, Exhibition ends 3 July

Monday to Friday: 09:00 - 17:00

Saturday and Public Holidays: - 09:00 - 16:00

Address: Origin Centre, Wits University, Yale Road &, 1 Enoch Sontonga Ave, Braamfontein

Tickets: Entrance free

Atlas of Uncertainty: Transforming African Cityscapes is a collaborative project bringing together more than 40 writers, cartographers, and visual artists engaging with African migration and urban transformation. Through art, music, essays, data, poetry and maps, it explores how people in fragmented and mobile urban environments – particularly in Accra, Nairobi, and Johannesburg – are shaping space and possibility. Spanning a book, exhibition and digital platform, the project challenges dominant narratives of African cities and instead foregrounds complexity, creativity, and relational agency in city making.

CURATOR'S CHOICE | Textile as Medium

Date: Monday to Friday 09:00 - 17:00, Saturday 09:00 - 13:00

Address: Everard Read, Rosebank, 6 Jellicoe Avenue

Tickets: Free

The latest edition of Curator’s Choice is an exhibition exploring textiles as both physical materials and conceptual frameworks within contemporary art. Historically relegated to the realms of craft or utility, textile-based practices have increasingly been reclaimed as a sophisticated vehicle for social, political, and personal narrative. Liza Grober, Blessing Ngobeni, Norman Catherine and Khanyisa Agnes Brancon move beyond the decorative, utilising fabric, weaving, and soft forms to challenge the boundaries of traditional medium-specific categories.

Manana – Mending Broken Hearts Tour

Date: 17 & 18 April 19:30, 19 April 15:00

Address: The Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi St, Newtown

Tickets: R350 - R650 on Webtickets

Newly crowned Standard Bank Young Artist For Music, Manana presents his first-ever nationwide theatre tour! Spanning his entire career, from debut EP In the Beginning Was the End to 2025's OBHM: Full Stop. Tracing a powerful arc of love, loss and healing, the show features rare and intimate performances, some for the final time

Celestial Bodies

Date: 18 April 14:00, 19 April 15:30

Address: UJ Arts Centre, Cnr Kingsway Avenue and University Road, Auckland Park

Tickets: R200 on Quicket

Audiences will be captivated by the return of Mario Gaglione, Joburg Ballet’s associate choreographer, with this ground-breaking ballet created in partnership with the Universe on Stage. This production is an evocative and visually stunning exploration of cosmic themes, energy and movement. Set to an original score by Yasheen Modi, performing live on piano, narrated by astrophysicist, Dr Luca Pontiggia.

Siya Makuzeni

Date: 18 April, 18:30

Address: Jozi Gold Brewing Company, 81 De Korte St, Braamfontein

Tickets: R350 0n Quicket

Siya Makuzeni is an award-winning South African trombonist, vocalist, composer and producer, and the 2016 recipient of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Jazz. Known for her powerful stage presence and genre-defying sound, she seamlessly blends jazz, rock, and African musical traditions.

Sumthing Sumthing

Date: Wednesday and Thursday ~ 15:00 - 00:00; Friday and Saturday ~ noon - 02:00; Sunday ~ 11:00 - 22:00

Address: 32 7th Ave, , Parktown North

Tickets: Free

Offering music for the vinyl connoisseurs by top DJs, this listening bar in Parktown North is also open for a cool cosy vibe, wine and pizza throughout the week.

Nunu’s The Artist

Date: Open from 07:30-17:00 (kitchen closes at 16:00) - Monday to Sunday

Address: 167 Jan Smuts Road, Parktown North

Tickets: 082 926 8253.

Nunu's The Artist is a warm, family-run restaurant and creative space where art and dining meet. Set in a tranquil garden centre in Parktown North alongside the Nine Yards precinct, they serve uncomplicated, honest, flavourful Halaal meals alongside hands-on artistic experiences, inviting guests to relax, create and connect. For the cost of art experiences, ranging from pot to canvas painting, call 082 926 8253.

From pizza-making to painting, each visit is filled with connection, creativity, and memorable shared moments.

The Rocking Roses

Dates: 18 April 18:00 to midnight

Address: Pink Mamas Speak Easy, 49 Eastwood Road, Dunkeld

Tickets: R100 on Quicket

Another amazing, all talented, all woman line-up takes over the Speak Easy at Pink Mama’s! Featuring Lady Lea, Indigo, Tinkz, Plain Jane and Justine.

The Vault, Zoë Modiga Album Launch

Date: 23 April, 19:30

Address: The Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi St

Tickets: R300 – R450 on Webtickets

The Vault is multi award winning Zoë Modiga's self-written and produced fourth album, characterised by an experimental, alternative-soul sonic landscape. It is a love-themed time machine with 20 years worth of unreleased music dating from 2007 to 2025, composed alongside some of the career-defining songs in her discography.

SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer

Date: 22 April, 23 - 25 April

Address: The Cirk, Cresta Shopping Centre, Cnr Beyers Naude Drive & Weltevreden Road,

VRtuosus - 5 Summit Road, Hyde Park,

Tickets: R375 on Quicket

After a year-long break, SA Fashion Week returns with shows from your favourite designers like Gert Johan Coetzee, Ephymol, Black Coffee, Naked Ape, House Of Ole, Helon Melon and Fundudzi among others.

Check the show schedules on www.safashionweek.co.za

Groove Biennale

Dates: 22 April – 29 April, 17:00 to midnight**

Address: Carfax , Newtown and Luxee Lounge, Maboneng, 39 Gwi Gwi Mrwebi St, Building 14 Staib St

Tickets: Free on Quicket

Presented by DORMANTYOUTH in collaboration with Pro Helvetia, the third edition of this music and architecture festival’s programming continues to celebrate alternative nightlife creative scenes that originate, find home, or grow in Johannesburg.

The festival promotes inclusivity in both identity and music genre, employing experimental inter-disciplinary design to engage the city's youth culture and nightlife.

FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — Laurice Taitz-Buntman

Laurice Taitz-Buntman is publisher of the fabulous Johannesburg in Your Pocket city guide and she is an urbanist. In this essay, she goes deeper than anything I’ve read in getting under the skin of both Joburg and Cape Town. Her view that we must stop comparing and understanding both cities are intrinsic to South Africa is really persuasive and resonates with me. I’d love to hear your thoughts once you’ve read it. Here are some choice quotes.

“Cape Town is the dream; Johannesburg is the pulse.”

“One offers beauty that soothes; the other, a restlessness that makes things happen.”

“Between the mountain and mine dump, the country finds its truest self.”

Joburg ‘Person of the day’

(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Nomshado Twala is a national treasure. Professionally known by her stage name Shado Twala, she’s a trailblazing figure in South African media, celebrated for a career spanning broadcasting, journalism, and arts advocacy. As a pioneering female voice in the 1980s, she built a massive following at stations like Bop Radio, Radio Metro and 702 Talk Radio. Twala also became a household name as a long-standing judge on SA’s Got Talent. Twala is also the chairperson of the Craft and Design Institute (CDI), a non-profit company with a mission to build a thriving creative economy. The CDI unlocks creativity, design and innovation to grow the South African economy - specifically by supporting creative entrepreneurs to do business better.



(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)