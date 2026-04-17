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Eight people killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia's West Kalimantan, authorities say

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - All eight people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed in Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, authorities said on Friday as search teams tried to retrieve the bodies and wreckage.

Reuters
By Reuters
17 Apr
The chiefs of the SA Air Force and SA Army used an SA Air Force helicopter to land on the golf course. (Photo: X) An SA Air Force helicopter at Copperleaf golf course during the event. (Photo: X)

The Airbus H130 helicopter lost contact on Thursday morning five minutes after taking off from a plantation area in Melawi, Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's rescue agency, said.

"The location of the crash or loss of contact is in a densely forested area with steep hilly terrain," Syafii said, saying rescuers had found debris suspected to be the tail of the helicopter approximately 3 km (2 miles) west of where contact was lost.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. A spokesperson from the local rescue agency said the six passengers and two crew members onboard had died in the crash.

Rescuers, including military and police personnel, were trying to reach the crash site via land routes on Friday. The plantation area was owned by an Indonesian palm oil company, Citra Mahkota, and the helicopter belonged to Matthew Air Nusantara, Syafii said.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)

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