US Senate Republicans back Trump military sales to Israel

By Patricia Zengerle

But support for the resolutions from a large majority of the 47-member Senate Democratic caucus underscored growing frustration within that party about the effect on civilians from Israeli strikes on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

A decades-long tradition of strong bipartisan support for Israel in the U.S. Congress means resolutions to stop weapons sales are unlikely to pass, but backers hope raising the issue will encourage Israel's government and U.S. administrations to do more to protect civilians.

Supporters of the sales say Israel is an important ally to whom the United States should sell military equipment.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, forced votes on the resolutions, saying the sales violate criteria for foreign assistance in the Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act.

The first resolution would have prohibited the $295 million sale of D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers, parts and other support. The vote was 59 to 40 against advancing the measure.

Seven Democrats voted with every Republican against advancing the resolution of disapproval of the bulldozer sale. Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming did not vote.

The second would have prohibited the $151.8 million sale of 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound "dumb" bombs and related logistics and technical support services.

Eleven Democrats joined every Republican to block the measure by 63 to 36. Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina did not vote.

Israel uses the bombs in attacks on Gaza and Lebanon and uses the bulldozers to demolish homes in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank, Sanders said.

"The United States must use the leverage we have - tens of billions in arms and military aid - to demand that Israel ends these atrocities," he said, urging support for the resolutions.

Israel says it does not intentionally target civilians, and that its strikes are intended to neutralize militants and military infrastructure.

Wednesday's vote showed an uptick in support for efforts to limit military sales to Israel. In July, two resolutions that would have blocked arms sales in response to civilian casualties in Gaza were blocked in the Senate.

Also introduced by Sanders, they failed by 73 to 24 and 70 to 27 in the 100-member chamber.

The Trump administration bypassed the normal congressional review of military sales early in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, saying there was an emergency that made it necessary to immediately transfer the weapons.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Nia Williams)