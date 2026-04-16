Former Brazil spy chief freed in the US after ICE detention, ally and source say

Ramagem, who fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with Bolsonaro, had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.

"Alexandre Ramagem is free," Paulo Figueiredo, a far-right Brazilian commentator based in the U.S., said on X.

Ramagem on Wednesday was also no longer listed among people detained by ICE on its website.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to determine his immigration status in the country.

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Kylie Madry)