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Former Brazil spy chief freed in the US after ICE detention, ally and source say

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem was freed from immigration detention in the United States on Wednesday, according to an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a source from Brazil's federal police.

Reuters
By Reuters
16 Apr
Brazil's Supreme Court begins questioning Bolsonaro's former secretary in coup trial epa12167214 Congressman and former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), Alexandre Ramagem, leaves the interrogation session before the First Chamber of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 June 2025. Mauro Cid, former personal aide to former President Bolsonaro, presented to the Supreme Court the efforts of the president and part of the military leadership to annul the results of the 2022 elections. EPA/Andre Borges

Ramagem, who fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with Bolsonaro, had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.

"Alexandre Ramagem is free," Paulo Figueiredo, a far-right Brazilian commentator based in the U.S., said on X.

Ramagem on Wednesday was also no longer listed among people detained by ICE on its website.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to determine his immigration status in the country.

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Kylie Madry)

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