Eier-Tamatie Moes (plus: quick and easy wraps with leftovers)

Eier-Tamatie Moes

This recipe was submitted by an anonymous reader.

It is a nourishing and gentle dish. My mother regularly served it for breakfast. And always when one of us was unwell or in need of some loving care. I’m not aware of anybody else making it, except myself and now sometimes my daughter. Seemingly, only three of us in the whole universe.

When it became difficult for my mother to swallow her food, and later an agonising almost impossibility, I would take her a small bowl of Eier-Tamatie Moes. It also fed her soul, conjuring up images of her family at the kitchen table, enjoying the food she prepared.

Showing her husband walking in with handfuls of ripe figs, ice cold from the morning dew, to be split open and spread on slices of bread for a final little sweet course at breakfast. Then drifting outside past her flower garden to the row of pear trees leading down to the spruit, following the trickle of water all the way to the dam and behind that into the open veld of the beloved farm.

Some months ago, she left us and went to unknown worlds. Forever gone. Never coming back. But let me tell you, somewhere she is feeding either Jesus or Lucifer or a strange-looking alien her Eier-Tamatie Moes at times when they feel sad.

Ingredients

6 medium-sized, well-ripened tomatoes

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons water

Method

Grate the tomatoes finely or pulp it in a food processor or with a blender stick.

Cook without a lid over high heat for about 5 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated.

In the meantime, whisk the eggs, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a bowl large enough to later also add the tomatoes.

Dissolve the cornflour in the water and mix into the eggs.

When the tomatoes are ready, remove the pot from the heat. Add a spoonful of tomato at a time to the egg mixture, while stirring the eggs with another spoon, until almost all the tomato has been added. This is very important to prevent the eggs from curdling and ruining the dish.

Return the egg-tomato mixture to the pot and place on low heat, stirring slowly all the time. Cook for about 5 minutes or until it is thick and holding its form. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

Serve with toast or chunks of fresh bread.

Quick and easy wraps from Chris Mill

My quick go-to meal on a busy evening is 150g per serving of whatever leftover mince, shredded chicken, lamb or beef you have in the fridge on any wrap you have in the house. I prefer Lachha paratha flatbreads but any ordinary wrap will work.

You can also use tinned tuna or pilchards (the Late, Great Mr Tito Mboweni’s favourite). This recipe is for one but double up the number of wraps you need to make, with slightly smaller volumes for young kids.

Ingredients

150g per portion of shredded leftover chicken, lamb or beef mince, or a tin of drained tuna or drained pilchards.

1 Lachha paratha flatbread or wrap of your choice

200g plain yogurt or more depending on the number of wraps you need

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 thinly sliced tomato

1 lettuce leaf or more if doing more wraps

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Shred the chicken, beef or lamb meat and warm slightly.

Heat the Lachha paratha in a heated and oiled pan over a medium heat, turning every 30 seconds until golden brown and crispy, or follow the instructions for the wrap you are using.

Lather a tablespoon of yogurt over the cooked Lachha paratha or wrap.

Add the tomato slices and lettuce leaf.

Add the shredded meat, chicken or fish.

Salt and pepper it.

Fold the wrap however way you like – fancy like a cup in the restaurants or just roll it. Tip: Leave about a centimetre space clear around the edge on the wrap to prevent too much spillage.

Plate and enjoy. DM