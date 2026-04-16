A R750 million new development of a Conference Centre and Hotel unveiled in Waterfall

“Century City has shown what is possible when conferencing and hospitality form part of a carefully planned mixed-use precinct. It becomes an economic engine for the node, not just a venue. Partnering with Attacq in Waterfall City allows us to take that proven model and apply it in a precinct that’s already built for scale, security, and long-horizon growth’’ says Leon Cohen, Group Chairman Rabie Property Group

The Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel will be operated by the same trusted team that have successfully managed Century City Conference Centre and Hotels for the past 10 years, thereby leveraging the expertise of the existing conference and hotel management team.

“This R750 million development is an example of how we continue to unlock long-term value within the Waterfall City precinct through strategic capital allocation and solid partnerships. As a business, Attacq remains focused on disciplined growth and on investing in assets that strengthen the precinct’s position as South Africa’s most connected, future-fit mixed-use destination. The precinct has consistently proven its ability to attract leading businesses, drive economic activity and deliver exceptional experiences — and this new Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel development is a natural next step in that journey,” says Jackie van Niekerk, CEO of Attacq.

Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel artist impression.

Over the past decade, Century City Conference Centre and Hotels have built a reputation for consistent excellence in the business events and hospitality landscape. As their portfolio has grown, so has their responsibility to manage multiple assets with the same level of care, discipline, and intent. That growth has now taken the group beyond a single destination.

This expansion has led to the introduction of African Rain Collection, a new hospitality portfolio created to carry forward the legacy established in Cape Town while supporting the group’s operations in Gauteng. Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel is the first major development under this umbrella.

African Rain Collection will oversee conference and hospitality assets in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, supporting the group’s growing portfolio.

”The launch of African Rain Collection marks a natural evolution of what we have been building over the past decade. It reflects a deliberate shift from operating a single destination to stewarding a broader hospitality portfolio grounded in long-term thinking and disciplined execution.

Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel allows us to extend that approach into Johannesburg while maintaining the standards, culture, and accountability that define our work.

Our focus is not growth for growth’s sake, but thoughtful expansion where we can create real value for our clients, partners, and the precincts we operate in,” says Gary Koetser, Chief Executive Officer of African Rain Collection.

The Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel will have capacity to accommodate up to 1,350 delegates in a single venue and 2,000 across 16 flexible spaces, complemented by open-air venues for outdoor events. The adjoining hotel will feature 180 rooms and apartments, an all-day dining restaurant, wellness facilities including a gym and spa, a swimming pool, and private dining spaces. Every square metre of the development has been meticulously designed to enhance operational efficiencies while catering to the needs of guests.

Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel artist impression.

Designed as part of the broader Waterfall City precinct, the development reflects Attacq’s integrated approach to sustainability, embedding resilience and long-term value creation into how its precincts are planned, developed and managed.

In an era where safety, security, quality standards, and connectivity are non-negotiable, Koetser says Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel has been designed for performance at every level. The Conference Centre is engineered for productivity, scale and elevated guest experiences, while the hotel provides a considered retreat for both business and leisure travellers. “This would not be possible without the continued support of our clients and the broader events industry,” Koetser added.

Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel is set to be fully operational by January 2028, marking a definitive new chapter for African business and hospitality excellence and global connectivity. Bookings are now open for conferences and events from January 2028 onwards. DM

To book your landmark event, visit the official Waterfall City Conference Centre or contact the team on events@wcconferencecentre.co.za



