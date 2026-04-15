Unisure Group and Strove launch ‘Borderless’ wellness platform to support the global workforce

The launch reflects a broader strategic shift within the international insurance sector. As workforces become increasingly dispersed across borders, traditional, incident-based models of insurance are proving insufficient to address the underlying drivers of modern health risk. For insurers, the challenge is no longer only where members are covered, but how health risks are identified, managed and reduced over time.

For Unisure, the App represents a move towards a more proactive and preventative model of protection. Designed for globally mobile employees operating across multiple countries, time zones and healthcare systems, the App provides a consistent health framework that follows members regardless of geography.

Rather than replacing existing insurance benefits, the Unisure Strove App is intended to complement them by supporting daily health engagement and earlier risk awareness. The app will initially be available to eligible Unisure International Group Life policyholders, supporting healthier habits through continuous engagement, behavioural insights and everyday wellbeing activity.

This approach reflects growing recognition that many of the cost drivers in international healthcare are linked not to acute events, but to long-term, modifiable factors such as physical inactivity, sleep disruption, poor nutrition, stress and social isolation.

From static risk to continuous insight

At the centre of the platform is the Strove Score, a composite health metric designed to reflect changes in wellbeing over time rather than relying on one-off assessments. Unlike traditional wellness tools that depend heavily on self-reported data, the platform prioritises automation and passive data capture to reduce friction and improve reliability.

Physical health indicators are supported through smartphone-based optical sensing, enabling members to complete quick biometric facial scans to estimate selected vital markers. Lifestyle behaviours such as activity and sleep are captured through integrations with a wide range of wearable devices, while mental wellbeing is supported using clinically recognised screening tools.

The emphasis is not on diagnosis or surveillance, but on trend awareness and behaviour change. By translating complex data into simple feedback, the App helps members understand how everyday choices influence longer-term health risk, particularly in environments where access to routine care may be limited. This also enables employers to benefit from aggregated insights that support more informed people strategies, improved workforce productivity and a proactive approach to managing health-related cost drivers.

Implications for the future of insurance

For Unisure, the App is more than an engagement layer. It represents an exploratory step towards more responsive risk frameworks that reflect how health evolves over time.

Dr Jarrad Van Zuydam, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Strove, says the collaboration reflects a global shift in how health and insurance intersect.

“The global insurance market is finally catching up to ‘Health 3.0’, where health is a continuous, data-driven daily practice,” he says. “Our collaboration with Unisure shows how preventive medicine and behavioural science can work together. We are not simply measuring risk but actively helping members reduce it.”

Chris Bruchhausen, CEO of Strove, says this collaboration reflects growing demand for more intelligent health infrastructure in a globalised workforce.

“Globally mobile workforces are exposing the limitations of static wellness programmes and one-off risk assessments. This collaboration shows how insurance providers can evolve beyond engagement tools towards a system that delivers measurable insight over time—without adding complexity for members.”

Engagement that travels with the member

To support sustained adoption, the platform incorporates a reward-based engagement model. Members earn points by completing wellbeing activities, with higher rewards unlocked as their Strove Score improves. These points can be redeemed for rewards available across multiple regions, ensuring incentives remain relevant for globally mobile employees regardless of location.

Justin Dexter, Group CEO of Unisure, says the initiative strongly reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to portability and reliability.

“Our aim has always been to provide end-to-end protection that works wherever our members are,” he says. “By integrating Strove’s technology, we are extending that commitment beyond claims cover into everyday care - supporting our members not only when something goes wrong, but throughout their health journey, every day.”

As international workforces continue to expand and diversify, platforms that combine preventive health, behavioural engagement and insurance infrastructure may play an increasingly important role in managing both human and financial risk at a global scale. DM

To learn more about Strove and Unisure, visit strove.ai and unisuregroup.com