Memorial for Minab schoolgirls killed on 28 February, and more from around the world

Children’s shoes, some painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag, are laid out at Dam Square during a memorial protest organized by the Plant an Olive Tree group to commemorate child victims in Gaza, on April 12, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The installation aims to raise awareness of the scale of child casualties and to make their loss visible in public space. (Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images) Vice President JD Vance gestures as he takes the stage during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on April 14, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Vice President Vance has continued to support TPUSA and its mission following the 2025 murder of the conservative student organization's founder and leader, far-right activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Peter Magyar, lead candidate of the Tisza party, greets his supporters after the Tisza party won the parliamentary elections on April 12, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar, who has gone into the election with a substantial lead in polls, is seeking to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo: Janos Kummer/Getty Images) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage holds a copy of a newly commissioned report into migration as he speaks during a press conference at Millbank tower on April 13, 2026 in London, England. Reform UK has pledged to hold a national inquiry into the so-called "Boriswave" migration surge between 2021 and 2024. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose for a selfie with children and their families during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital on April 14, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) A woman prepares food from firewood and cow dunk cakes amid shortage of Liquified petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on April 12, 2026 in a village of Mathura, India. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) Salt River wild horses are seen along the lower Salt River on April 12, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. The Salt River wild horses are being relocated to reduce the herd size, which has grown too large for the local habitat to sustainably support. The goal is to prevent environmental damage and meet state and federal management limits, while relocating the horses humanely to other protected areas. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images) A man gets his face smeared with vermilion-colored powder during the 'Sindoor Jatra', part of the Bisket Jatra, in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 April 2026. Thousands of Nepalese gathered to celebrate the Bisket Jatra festival, which marks the Nepali New Year 2083, especially among the ethnic Newar communities in Bhaktapur. During the festival, Newar devotees visit temples, carry chariots of Hindu gods and goddesses, and smear vermilion-colored powder on each other's faces as part of the Sindoor Jatra celebration. (Photo: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA) Afrikaner men dressed in Boer clothing ride their horses during the annual 'Boer and Brit Day' where locals gather to mark the battle of the Whiskey Train in 1900 during the Boer War, in Val, South Africa, 11 April 2026. The Boer War, fought between the Boers (Afrikaners) and the British, raged between 11 October 1899 and 31 May 1902. On 'Boer and Brit Day,' volunteers come together in costumes to relive the period and reenact the battle where the Boers stopped a British train carrying whisky. The two sides ended up drinking whiskey, with no casualties on either side. (Photo: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK) A visitor views exhibits on display at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on April 14, 2026 in Jerusalem, Israel. Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) begins at sunset on Monday, 13 April and ends at nightfall on Tuesday, 14 April this year. It is a day dedicated to commemorating the six million Jews and millions of others murdered in the Holocaust, as well as the heroism of survivors and resistance fighters. (Photo: Erik Marmor/Getty Images) Karol G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) A model walks the runway at the Custo fashion show during the 37th edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion Week at Marina Vela on April 14, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: Gisela Jané/Getty Images) A general view of racing from the grandstands during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, 2026 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)