20 Questions with Kyran Blaauw

Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

Favourite books: When a Man Cries (Siphiwo Mahala), Ougat: From a Hoe Into a Housewife and Then Some (Shana Fife), You Have to be Gay to Know God (Siya Khumalo). Recently, I haven’t been reading much, but if it’s in Afrikaans – yes please!

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

Of all time: it’s hard to choose between Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story and Moonlight. Recently: Weapons.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

Of all time: Modern Family and How to Get Away with Murder. Recently: The Lincoln Lawyer, His & Hers and High Potential.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A blond wig.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A pastry baker’s TikTok profile.

What app do you spend the most time on?

I was convinced it was WhatsApp, turns out Instagram has been quietly winning.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

A group of pandas are known as an embarrassment.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

I have a lot! But don’t sweep at night, because you’ll sweep your luck away and do not open your umbrella indoors.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Meeting my nieces and nephews. I love being an uncle.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Window.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

I’d rather stay in my own shoes. I like this little life of mine.

Career highlight?

My first byline.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

Although I come across as very reserved and quiet, I am actually quite a goofball and a big yapper.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Assaulting someone who blocked the aisle with their trolley in a busy shop.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

As James Baldwin once put it: “I do not dream of labour.” But if I had to work, I’d probably give teaching another shot.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My Converse All Stars.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Do it, even if you’re scared.

Name one person you admire?

My father – always.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Going to bed early, watching chaotic reality TV, and sleeping in late.