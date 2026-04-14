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Ukraine to produce drones in Norway, Oslo says

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Norway and Ukraine will strengthen their bilateral defence cooperation, including by producing Ukrainian drones in the Nordic country, the Norwegian government said on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
14 Apr
A US army soldier handles a Ghost-X drone during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercise in Hohenfels, Germany, 03 February 2025. The Combined Resolve 25-1, a US Army exercise with NATO Allies and partners, is held from from 17 January to 16 February 2025 at the US Army's Hohenfels training area. Approximately 4,000 participants are involved in the exercise, with Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division operating as the High Command. Exercise is a recurring exercise designed by the U.S. Army Europe - Africa to prepare a multinational brigade for support of NATO deterrence initiatives and overall readiness of Allies and partners in a dynamic security environment. Allied and partner nations participating in Combined Resolve 25-1 are Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET A US army soldier handles a Ghost-X drone during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercise in Hohenfels, Germany, 03 February 2025. The Combined Resolve 25-1, a US Army exercise with NATO Allies and partners, is held from from 17 January to 16 February 2025 at the US Army's Hohenfels training area. Approximately 4,000 participants are involved in the exercise, with Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division operating as the High Command. Exercise is a recurring exercise designed by the U.S. Army Europe - Africa to prepare a multinational brigade for support of NATO deterrence initiatives and overall readiness of Allies and partners in a dynamic security environment. Allied and partner nations participating in Combined Resolve 25-1 are Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

By Nora Buli

Under the agreement, Norway will support the production of drones in Ukraine, while the latter will share data, information and knowledge with Norway, Oslo said in a statement. Ukrainian drones will also be produced on Norwegian territory, it said.

"We can learn from the experiences that Ukraine is making in this hard-won fight against the Russian aggression," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"It is crucial that we learn from these experiences," he said.

Norway, along with the other Nordic and Baltic countries, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

Stoere's government has set up a long-term funding plan for Kyiv, with the backing of all parties in parliament, amounting to some $28 billion between 2023 and 2030, making it one of Kyiv's most generous backers per capita.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskiy was in Berlin to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The pair agreed defence cooperation plans including a deal on drone production that Zelenskiy said could become one of the largest of its kind in Europe.


(Reporting by Nora Buli, additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

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