OUTsurance at 28: A track record of innovation, service and trust

As the company marks its 28-year milestone, it reflects on a journey shaped by innovation, digital evolution, and a deeply rooted commitment to exceptional client service.

A brand promise that changed the insurance landscape

When OUTsurance launched in 1998, they took a bold step with a direct-to-consumer model, building its own technology and analytics to simplify quotes, clarify cover, and improve the claims process.

At the same time, OUTsurance pioneered one of South Africa’s most recognisable insurance innovations: the OUTbonus. For the first time, clients could get a percentage of their premiums back after remaining claim free for a set period. It addressed a long-held consumer frustration of paying for insurance without ever getting anything out. OUTsurance successfully flipped the narrative to deliver a strong brand promise, stating that with OUTsurance, ‘You always get something out.’

Over the years, OUTsurance has continued reimagining how South Africans buy and manage insurance. The OUTsurance App offers seamless self service, whether for windscreen and geyser claims, Help@OUT roadside assistance, or Panic Assistance.

Impact felt by everyday South Africans

OUTsurance’s service performance is increasingly visible in the lives of its clients. Between January and July 2025, the insurer recorded just 0.65 Ombudsman complaints per 1,000 claims — its best performance to date and a strong indication of smoother, faster resolutions.

Customer service platforms back this up. From January 2025 to January 2026, OUTsurance earned a near‑perfect 9.99 Hellopeter TrustIndex score while Google Reviews showed an equally impressive 4.87 out of 5 rating. Together, these results point to a service model that consistently delivers real value, responsiveness, and peace of mind for South Africans.

The rise of a fully-fledged insurance powerhouse

As demand grew, OUTsurance expanded its offering to address the evolving needs of South African consumers. The business began with comprehensive car insurance and household insurance, strengthened by advanced actuarial expertise and a robust in-house technology platform.

In 2003, OUTsurance Business launched with tailored business insurance solutions for companies of all sizes. The group extended into life insurance in 2008 with credit life for financed vehicles and introduced fully underwritten life insurance in 2010. Further expansion followed with the launch of the funeral plan in 2018 and OUTsurance Pet Insurance in 2020.

Expanding its footprint into key international markets

OUTsurance expanded globally in November 2008 with the launch of Youi in Australia, offering simple online car and home insurance. The company grew further in May 2024 when it entered the Irish market, introducing car and home insurance along with its well‑known cash OUTbonus to bring more competition to local consumers.

A legacy of trust – and a future of possibility

OUTsurance is now firmly established as one of South Africa’s most trusted insurers. For the fourth consecutive year, OUTsurance was named News24’s Short-Term Insurer of the Year. In addition to strong customer ratings, the News24 review panel awarded OUTsurance high marks for the quality of its products and the clarity of its cover and claims processes.

OUTsurance has also been voted best car insurance in multiple publications and earned a Kantar BrandZ Award for offering exceptional value. Additionally, a 2025 comparison for car insurance in South Africa, ranked OUTsurance among the top five car insurance companies in South Africa.

‘As we look ahead, our strategy is clear: to keep shaping products that are simple, easy to understand, and built to deliver measurable value,’ says Danie Matthee, OUTsurance CEO. ‘Our clients are our number one priority and our commitment to our clients will guide how we evolve, innovate, and build for the future. At the heart of our brand, our promise remains unchanged: to ensure “you always get something OUT”.’ DM

OUTsurance is a licensed insurer and FSP. The OUTbonus is a standard product feature, only paid after three claim-free years and is premium dependent. Internal non-life personal lines ombudsman data (calendar year 2021 – 2025). Hellopeter data average from January 2025 up and until January 2026. Google Reviews data average from January 2025 up and until January 2026. News24 Business Awards: Short-Term Insurer of the Year 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026. 2024 Kantar BrandZ Awards Ts and Cs online. Limits apply.