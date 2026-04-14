Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins to join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Akanksha Khushi and Lisa Richwine

The foundation honors artists who created music that altered the industry with its originality, impact and influence.

This year’s group is quite diverse, also recognizing British heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden, soul singers Luther Vandross and Sade, punk-rocker Billy Idol and influential post-punk band Joy Division, later reborn as New Order.

Inductees in the 'Early Influence' category include Cuban singer Celia Cruz, Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, and innovator Gram Parsons, who bridged 1960s rock and modern country music.

Songwriter Linda Creed and producers Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin were named in the 'Musical Excellence' category.

American TV host Ed Sullivan, who died more than half a century ago, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to nonperforming industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development of rock and roll.

To be eligible for entry into the hall of fame, the artist or band's first commercial recording must have been released at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The inductees will officially enter the hall on November 14 with a ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will air in December on ABC and Disney+.





(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Kevin Buckland)