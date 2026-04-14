Former ANC MP Dipuo Peters settles R193,000 debt as sheriff moves to seize assets

Former ANC MP Dipuo Peters has paid close to R193,000 in legal costs after the Sheriff of the High Court arrived at her Kimberley home to enforce a writ of execution on Monday, 13 April 2026.

Peters was accused of State Capture breaches at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) while serving as transport minister from 2013 to 2017. This included dismissing the board headed by Popo Molefe after it uncovered R14-billion in irregular expenditure, using Prasa buses for ANC events without payment and failing to appoint a CEO when required.

In late 2022, commuter activist movement #UniteBehind laid official complaints with Parliament against six ANC MPs, including Peters, accusing them of facilitating Prasa’s collapse.

In April 2023, #UniteBehind took Parliament’s ethics committee to court for failing to act on the complaints.

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, in October 2023, found that Peters had breached the Code of Conduct. She was sanctioned and suspended for one term.

Urgent high court application

She challenged this decision by filing an urgent high court application in January 2024. Peters denied wrongdoing and argued that her suspension was irrational and unconstitutional.

Her application was dismissed. Peters was ordered to pay the legal costs of #UniteBehind and the Speaker of the National Assembly, which had both opposed her application.

Despite the order, Peters did not pay. #UniteBehind’s attorney told GroundUp they sent a letter of demand on 12 February 2025. Repeated attempts to contact Peters and her attorneys were also unsuccessful.

With no payment forthcoming, a writ of execution was issued on 15 December 2025. And on Monday, 13 April 2026, the sheriff arrived at Peters’ home in Kimberley to enforce the order.

A notice, seen by GroundUp, showed that her Mazda CX-5 was identified to recover the legal costs.

According to #UniteBehind’s attorneys, following a three-hour engagement with the sheriff at her premises, Peters agreed to pay the full amount owed. The organisation’s lawyers said the debt was R167,634.93, plus interest. The total came to R192,781. With the debt settled, the vehicle was not formally attached and the matter was closed.

In a statement on Tuesday, #UniteBehind said the amount Peters paid was “small compared to her crimes” and vowed to continue pursuing accountability for “the main culprits in the destruction of Prasa”. Peters currently serves as council Speaker in the Sol Plaatje Municipality in Kimberley.

GroundUp contacted Peters’ attorneys for comment via email. Their response will be added once received. DM

First published by GroundUp.



