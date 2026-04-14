Do you really need that dental treatment? Here’s what to ask your practitioner

If the dental bill has ever made you gulp, you’re far from alone. Dental pain or symptoms of infection can be clear signs you might need a dental restoration such as a filling. But like tyres on a car or paint on a house, fillings and crowns wear over time and will eventually need to be replaced.

Let’s look at how long dental restorations usually last, what to ask your oral health practitioner if they’ve recommended these treatments, and how to get a second opinion if you’re still unsure.

How long are fillings, crowns and implants supposed to last?

How long they last depends on the material, how big the repair is, your oral habits, and even how well you care for your mouth at home.

Composite fillings are the most common type used today. They are made from a strong mix of resin and fine glass particles and are designed to blend in with your teeth and bond closely to the layers of teeth (enamel and dentine). Composites typically last 5–15 years. Their lifespan depends on your risk of dental decay, the force of your bite and the size of the cavity. Fillings most often fail when there is new decay or cracks in the surrounding tooth structure.

Crowns are used when a tooth needs more support than a filling can provide, for example after a root canal or when a tooth has large cracks. Most crowns last 10–15 years. Many last longer with regular check-ups and careful home care.

Dental implants are often described as the closest thing to a natural tooth replacement and with good care, can last decades. But they are not a “fit and forget” solution. Implants require long follow-up, not just the first year or two. This should include routine professional cleaning, checks for gum inflammation and monitoring that the implant and screws stay secure.

So your oral health practitioner has recommended treatment? What to ask

If your oral health practitioner recommends treatment, especially if it’s expensive or invasive, consider asking the following questions to get a better sense of your options:

can you explain what the problem is in plain language?

what are my options, including the least invasive?

what happens if I wait or choose not to treat this right now?

are there lower-cost options that would still work well?

are there habits or risk factors that could shorten this option’s lifespan?

can you give me a written treatment plan with itemised fees?

is there anything else I should know before deciding?

Your oral health practitioner should talk through what the treatment involves, why they’re recommending it, the alternatives (including choosing to do nothing), likely outcomes, costs and give you space to ask questions.

Treatment shouldn’t go ahead until you understand everything and feel comfortable agreeing.

If you want to explore your options, seek a second opinion. This is not a sign of distrust – it’s good self-advocacy and ensures your treatment choices align with your values, budget and long-term wellbeing.

So how do you get a second opinion? What might change?

Getting a second opinion can be simple as booking in with a second oral health practitioner and let them know you’re seeking their advice. You can ask your usual clinic to email your notes or X-rays if you want to take them to a second provider.

A second opinion means asking another oral health practitioner for their view on your diagnosis or recommended treatment. People usually seek a second opinion when:

the issue is complex

the treatment is major or expensive

they want to explore less invasive or more cost-effective options

they want to clarify before committing.

This advice can make it easier to decide what course of action aligns with your values, such as whether you favour low intervention or would rather avoid the risks of delaying treatment.

While the evidence is limited in oral health, a study of medical care found 37% of patients received a different treatment recommendation when they sought a second opinion.

Second opinions in medicine often lead to meaningful changes in diagnosis or treatment. Individual studies found changes in as few as 10% or as many as 62% of second opinion cases.

Most patients across the study and review reported high satisfaction with the process. DM