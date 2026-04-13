University of Fort Hare turmoil deepens as vice-chancellor is suspended amid SIU investigation

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, has been suspended following a forensic audit. The investigation found that he and three other senior staff members broke university rules by hiring two executive directors without getting the necessary approval from the university council.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. (Photo: Alaister Russell / Gallo Images / Sunday Times )

After giving Buhlungu the chance to contest the disciplinary action, the council appointed Dr Nthabiseng Taole-Mjimba as acting vice-chancellor. Taole-Mjimba, who serves as deputy vice-chancellor of Research, Partnerships and Innovation, will lead the university until the disciplinary process is finalised.

SIU investigation

This institutional chaos coincides with an extensive Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe, authorised in October 2024 by an amended proclamation from President Cyril Ramaphosa. The investigation’s expanded scope now covers 20 years — from January 2004 to October 2024 — enabling a deep dive into two decades of potential systemic corruption, including:

Irregular admissions and awarding of degrees to people who were not eligible or didn’t meet the requirements, specifically within the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Corruption and mismanagement regarding campus maintenance, student residence refurbishments (dating back to 2009), and the installation of CCTV and security systems at the Alice staff village.

“Serious maladministration” in how student allowances for food, accommodation, books and stationery were administered and paid out.

The unlawful appointment of a head of department and mismanagement of specific initiatives, such as the Nguni Cattle Development Trust and the Capacity Building Programme for the provincial legislature.

The SIU spokesperson, Selby Makgotho, said, “Prof Buhlungu’s suspension is still recent, and it is therefore too early to determine its potential impact on the SIU’s work.”

Developments in the SIU investigation

Makgotho continued, “The investigation into the awarding of honours degrees in the Public Administration programme within the Department of Public Administration, covering the period 2004 to 2020, has been concluded. The findings have been referred to the SIU’s Civil Litigation Unit for consideration and a decision on the possible revocation of qualifications that could have been irregularly awarded.”

He noted that investigations remained ongoing into the awarding of master’s degrees, the postdoctoral programme and the Albertina Sisulu Executive Leadership Programme. This probe is also linked to the case of Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. In 2025, the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho ruled in Mabuyane's favour, declaring the SIU’s specific investigation into him “unconstitutional” and an “abuse of process” because it exceeded their authorised mandate at the time.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mabuyane was allegedly registered for a master’s degree in Public Administration at Fort Hare University without having completed an honours degree. Further allegations, as set out in court papers, include that postgraduate students did his research proposal for him with very little input from him. He was later deregistered from the programme.

Makgotho said the SIU’s investigation into infrastructure at Fort Hare was also ongoing, and that the SIU had identified instances of irregular appointments of service providers, collusion with officials and potential recoveries.

“The investigation into the CCTV contracts [at the staff village] in Alice has not commenced due to limitations in the current proclamation. These constraints have since been identified and submitted for amendment. For example, the current proclamation does not cover all the University of Fort Hare campuses, the staff village, or the full period required for the investigation,” said Makgatho.

Suspension welcomed

The suspension of Buhlungu was welcomed by Lulamile Sihunu, the regional secretary of Nehawu; Grant Abbott, the secretary-general of the National Tertiary Education Union; and Godfrey Ganya of the Gauteng Alumni Chapter of the University of Fort Hare.

In a joint statement on 7 April, they acknowledged the move to enforce accountability. However, they expressed concern over a perceived lack of “consequence management” for other senior officials implicated in the probe. They criticised media narratives that they said distorted the integrity of the council’s democratic processes.

“We are compelled to express concern regarding the broader narrative currently circulating in sections of the media, which seeks to characterise this process in a manner that may undermine institutional processes and create confusion among stakeholders. It is important that the integrity of council processes is not distorted by what may amount to selective or misleading interpretations of events,” read the statement.



The SIU said it expected to conclude its final report and submit its findings to Ramaphosa on 30 September. DM