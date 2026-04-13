Beyond unemployment and inequality, SA’s deepest wound is humiliation rooted in apartheid

South Africa is misdiagnosing its crisis.

We speak constantly about unemployment, inequality, economic stagnation, broken schools and violent communities. We should. These are real emergencies. But beneath them lies a deeper wound, one that helps reproduce all the others. It is humiliation.

Not embarrassment. Not wounded pride. Humiliation: the slow social lesson, taught across generations, that some lives count less than others. That wound does not stay private. It enters the imagination, settles in the body, and shapes what people think they deserve, what they dare to hope for, and how they act when the world keeps telling them to stay in their place.

A society built on humiliation cannot develop itself by policy alone. It cannot administer its way to wholeness. If humiliation remains untouched, inequality will keep returning in new forms. We will go on treating symptoms while the deeper injury continues to organise the future.

I learnt something of this before I had the language for it.

I grew up in Afrikaner South Africa, where belonging came with a script. Boys were meant to be sporty, tough and socially at ease. Rugby stood near the centre of school life, and around it gathered an unspoken hierarchy of worth. Some boys seemed to belong naturally. Others learnt early what it meant to live at the edge.

I was small, bookish and bad at sport. I was teased, sometimes bullied, and often aware that I did not fit the model of boyhood that seemed to command respect. At the time, it felt like private pain. Looking back, I see it as an early lesson in humiliation.

What I experienced was slight compared with the systematic humiliations apartheid inflicted on millions. But it taught me something I have never forgotten: humiliation does not only hurt. It rearranges the self. It teaches people to expect less from life before life has fully spoken.

In South Africa, that lesson has been taught on a vast scale.

Apartheid did not only dispossess people materially. It attacked dignity. It told black South Africans, in thousands of ways, that they were lesser beings in their own country. That history did not end cleanly in 1994. The laws fell. The afterlife remained.

It lives in unequal schools, inherited wealth, geography, labour markets, violence and the quiet assumptions people make about whose lives carry weight.

It is one thing to be poor. It is another to absorb, day after day, the message that your poverty says something about your worth.

That is why South Africa’s crisis is not only economic. It is moral, psychological and relational.

‘Development’ too shallow for the crisis

I came to understand this more deeply in rural Zululand during the HIV and Aids crisis. There I encountered poverty as lived reality: grief, instability, family fracture, fear and inherited shame. I saw what trauma does to hope. I saw how suffering shrinks the imagination of the future. People begin to expect very little from life, not because they lack ability, but because disappointment has become more familiar than possibility.

That changed my understanding of development.

South Africa does not lack development activity. We know how to launch projects, train facilitators, distribute support and measure outputs. Yet youth unemployment remains devastating. Inequality remains extreme. Violence persists.

The uncomfortable truth is this: too much of what we call development is too shallow for the depth of the crisis.

We still treat poverty mainly as a technical problem and exclusion as a logistical one. We focus on delivery. But we do not go deeply enough into humiliation, trauma and justice – into what shapes how people understand themselves and what they believe is possible.

One of inequality’s cruellest effects is that it becomes intimate.

A young person searches for work, hears nothing back, and slowly draws the most dangerous conclusion: there must be something wrong with me. So public injustice is carried as private shame.

But in South Africa, exclusion is very often not a verdict on character. It is history arranged into the present.

This is why critical consciousness is not a luxury in development work. People need language for the forces shaping their lives. Otherwise they will keep mistaking the wound for the self.

But insight alone is not enough. Trauma lingers. It drains energy, narrows risk and disrupts trust. When we ignore this, we misjudge people. We call them passive, resistant or dependent, when in fact they are carrying the weight of long instability.

Real development begins after the workshop. It lies in accompaniment: returning, staying, rebuilding trust, helping insight become action.

Recycling inequality

Humiliation has another afterlife: violence.

It mutates into anger, domination and destruction. Pain that is not worked through does not disappear. It leaks into homes and communities.

That is why violence cannot be explained only through policing or poverty. It also grows in the soil of humiliation.

And then there is justice.

After the Worcester bombing, there was truth-telling and apology. But when the conversation turned to inequality and repair, it faltered. That revealed something essential: acknowledgement without structural change is not enough.

The same is true of development.

If we help people survive unjust systems without confronting those systems, development becomes a softer language for managing inequality.

South Africa needs jobs, functioning schools and economic growth. But if we do not confront humiliation, we will keep reproducing the very conditions we claim to solve.

A country that asks the humiliated to rise while leaving humiliation intact is not doing development. It is recycling inequality.

Real development must do more than deliver support.

It must help people stand upright again. DM

Deon Snyman is the MD of the Goedgedacht Trust, a rural development organisation in the Western Cape. He holds a PhD in Old Testament, an MA in Ancient Languages and an MPhil in Political Studies, and has worked for more than two decades at the intersection of social justice, community development and leadership formation, with a focus on children, youth and families in vulnerable communities.