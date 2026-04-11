Seventh heaven for SA road running queen Gerda Steyn at Two Oceans Marathon

South African marathon runner Gerda Steyn retained her Two Oceans Marathon title for a historic seventh successive time after fending off a strong field on Saturday, 11 April. Steyn conquered the 56km route in 3:27:43.

As she cantered to the finish line at the University of Cape Town’s rugby fields, with an excited crowd spurring her on, Steyn unleashed her trademark smile. The ‘Smiling Assassin’ hardly looked like she had finished a gruelling ultra-marathon.

“When I won my first Two Oceans, I never envisaged winning seven” — Gerda Steyn

Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba finished second, and more than six minutes behind the dominant Steyn. Zimbabwean Nobukhosi Tshuma was third in a top 10, where Steyn was the only South African runner.

Two Oceans winners Arthur Jantjies and Gerda Steyn. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

However, in the men’s race the top 10 was dominated by South Africans, including a surprise win by a debutant in the ultra Two Oceans, Arthur Jantjies (3:09:25).

Northern Cape’s Jantjies pipped pre-race favourite and 2024 winner Onalenna Khonkhobe to the victory. Zimbabwe’s Blessing Waison claimed third spot behind the South African duo in the Cape Town race.

Queen Gerda

Despite failing to snap her own Two Oceans record time of 3:26:54 from her 2024 win, Steyn was peerless on her way to claiming a record seventh edition of the race.

The win was made more special by the fact that Steyn was marking a decade since her debut in the “world’s most beautiful marathon”.

When she first ran this race, the Olympian managed just 14th place. However, two years after her debut, she clinched her first victory.

“It was better for me to come through like a cannonball” — Arthur Jantjies

Since then, no one other than Steyn has won the women’s race. If not for the two editions that were cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021, the 36-year-old’s streak may be even longer.

Gerda Steyn was all smiles during the media briefing after winning a record seventh Two Oceans Marathon title. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

“I didn’t break the record but I’m still happy with my race and am really happy with my time. It’s a completely successful day for me,” Steyn told the media during the post-race press conference.

“When I won my first Two Oceans, I never envisaged winning seven. I take it year for year. If I’m here next year and ready and fit, then I’ll push for sure. But I also need to accept the fact that I’m getting older.

But for now, I’m feeling strong and I feel that I still have a few more years left in my career. So, if seven becomes eight and eight becomes 10, then I’ll take it,” Steyn stated.

King Arthur

Men’s 2026 ultra winner Jantjies came into the race with minimal marathon experience at this level. At the Two Oceans, he had previously run the half-marathon twice and earned two top-10 finishes.

However, it was his first crack at the 56km ultra-marathon contest and he could not have dreamed of a better finish.

Prior to the 2026 race, names such as last year’s winner Khoarahlane Seutloali and the runner-up Siboniso Sikhakhane were mentioned as favourites. As was Khonkhobe. The latter in particular was out to make amends for a heartbreaking result in 2025.

South Africa's Arthur Jantjies was a surprise winner of the men's elite race at the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Having been victorious in Cape Town in 2024, Khonkhobe did not complete last year’s race, as he pulled out of the battle with just six minutes remaining until the finish line. He had fallen victim to cramps.

Powered past

Before the 2026 race started, Khonkhobe had said he wanted to correct his error of “over-racing last year.” However, he could only watch on as Jantjies powered past him at around the 50km mark; snatching and holding the lead for a memorable win over his friend.

“I know he (Khonkhobe) is faster than me. But in training we always pick up in the last 8km. I stayed close to him and he gave up too quickly. Then I told myself I’m going to strike now,” said Jantjies.

Running in only his second ultra-marathon after claiming sixth position at the 2025 City to City Marathon, Jantjies gave credit to his coach John Hamlett for putting him through a tough high-altitude training camp just after he joined the Pan African Resources Club at the beginning of 2026.

He also felt immense pride for being able represent his town of Hopetown, which is located just more than 100km from Kimberley.

“My coach puts me through the worst in Dullstroom, where I die in the mountains. We often do 800m elevation on huge long runs and this was only about 600m of elevation. So, this was nothing,” said Jantjies.

“I was there for eight weeks, away from my family. Whatever he says, I do. No questions asked. My coach says we must stay small and fly under the radar.

“It was better for me to come through like a cannonball. It’s the first major title for my town in the Northern Cape. Winning this race opens doors because it puts my name somewhere,” he added. DM

Two Oceans race top 10 men’s results

1. Arthur Jantjies (South Africa) – 3:09:25

2. Onalenna Khonkhobe (South Africa) – 3:10:00

3. Blessing Waison (Zimbabwe) – 3:11:13

4. Dennis Kipkosgei (Kenya) – 3:11:29

5. Tumelo Moja (South Africa) – 3:12:07

6. Sphamandla Nkosi (South Africa) – 3:12:42

6. Siboniso Sikhakhane (South Africa) – 3:12:42

8. Malixole Kalideni (South Africa) – 3:12:49

9. Mphatso Nadolo (Malawi) – 3:13:16

10. Msawenkosi Mthalane (South Africa) – 3:13:32

Two Oceans race top 10 women’s results

1. Gerda Steyn (South Africa) – 3:27:43

2. Margaret Jepchumba (Kenya) – 3:33:31

3. Nobuhle Nobukhosi Tshuma (Zimbabwe) – 3:38:34

4. Shelmith Muriuki (Kenya) – 3:39:14

5. Rholex Jelimo (Kenya) – 3:40:38

6. Mildred Chepkemei Kinyanja (Kenya) – 3:42:42

7. Bize Beyira Negasa (Kenya) – 3:43:00

8. Neheng Khatala (Lesotho) – 3:43:43

9. Courtney Olsen (U.S.) – 3:44:40

10. Loveness Madziva (Zimbabwe) – 3:48:54