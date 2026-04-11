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From Zille to Zoid — DA Federal Congress 2026 kicks off

The DA’s 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre on Saturday, 11 April. Members elect new leadership, deliberate on key policy issues, and chart the party’s direction.

Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
11 Apr
Felix-Congress Outgoing Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille comes on stage at Gallagher Convention Centre during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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Delegates at Gallagher Convention Centre during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026 on Saturday, 11 April, where members meet to elect new leadership and set the party’s policy direction. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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A brass band entertains delegates. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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DA delegates. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Delegates gather. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Karen Zoid performs at Gallagher Convention Centre during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Vusi Nova performs during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas addresses delegates during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Federal leader candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, who is running for another term, poses for a selfie with a delegate. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Haniff Hoosen, the DA’s mayoral candidate for eThekwini, at Gallagher Convention Centre. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber addresses delegates at the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Delegates stand for the singing of the national anthem. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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John Steenhuisen addresses delegates. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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John Steenhuisen bids farewell to the Democratic Alliance during a formal address, marking an emotional moment as party members reflect on his leadership and contribution. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Terry Steenhuisen, John Steenhuisen’s wife, and their children, during his address at the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Terry Steenhuisen and her children share a light moment with a delegate. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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A performance on stage during the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Delegates hold up voting cards during proceedings at the Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026 at Gallagher Convention Centre, taking part in key decisions on leadership and policy. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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The Democratic Alliance Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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