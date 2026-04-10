Kaizer Junior true to his word as Chiefs finally enter women’s soccer space

A number of leaders around the world have the horrible habit of saying one thing and doing another. In the case of Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior, the former striker told Daily Maverick during an exclusive interview in 2025 that the club had major ambitions in terms of entering the women’s soccer space.

“We’ve had plans for a while now. At the right time the club will announce its way forward. Women’s football is very important. It’s not just about a requirement or fulfilling an obligation,” Motaung said at the time.

“It’s something that we want to do and give our best shot at. Especially because there are millions of women and girls who have great talent, and want to do it the Kaizer Chiefs way. So, as time goes on, we will announce the steps the club has taken.”

Montaung’s word is his bond

True to his word, a month after that conversation with this publication, Amakhosi announced a partnership with Ekurhuleni-based Springs Home Sweepers. This was because under Confederation of African Football (Caf) rules, clubs are mandated to have a women’s team, or at least be affiliated with one in a mutually beneficial relationship if they wish to participate in any Caf inter-club competitions.

The coming together ensured Chiefs did not fall foul of Caf’s rules and miss out on participating in the Confederation Cup (for which they qualified by winning the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup and ending a 10-year trophy drought). But beyond just ticking a box, the partnership with Home Sweepers was intentional, as opposed to being opportunistic.

Kaizer Motaung Junior told Daily Maverick that Kaizer Chiefs’ entry into the women’s soccer space would be intentional, as opposed to being just an admin task. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

The founder of Home Sweepers, Joseph Mkhonza, is not only a former Chiefs player, he has deeply entrenched roots in South African women’s soccer. Mkhonza, whose late son Siphiwe Mkhonza also appeared for Amakhosi, led Banyana Banyana as they made their Olympic Games debut at London 2012. So, the partnership with his team was essentially Amakhosi’s hierarchy thanking him for his contribution to the sport over the years.

Kaizer Chiefs Ladies

On 31 March, Chiefs took this a step further by acquiring Home Sweepers’ Sasol League (second division) status and then rebranding the club to Kaizer Chiefs Ladies. They will compete in the second-tier of South African women’s soccer, with hopes of eventually making it to the top-flight Hollywoodbets Super League (which is perennially dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies).

It’s a major chapter for women’s soccer in the country, especially with the Soweto side being one of the most popular clubs in Africa in terms of supporter loyalty and brand power.

Marketing director Jessica Motaung welcomes the players during the Kaizer Chiefs Ladies launch. The squad consists of 24 players, combining experience and emerging talent. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“This is a proud moment for Kaizer Chiefs. As a club, we understand the responsibility we carry within South African football, and this step reflects our commitment to growing the game in a meaningful way. Women’s football is an important part of the future, and we are committed to being part of that journey,” said Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung Snr.

“When you build something of this nature, you must think beyond the present moment. You must consider the generations that will follow and the responsibility that comes with that. Kaizer Chiefs Ladies is part of a broader vision to ensure that the game continues to elevate, to include more people and to stand stronger in the years ahead,” Motaung stated.

Of the big three teams in South Africa – Chiefs, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates – it is now only Bucs that stands alone in terms of not having a women’s team. They do have a partnership with the University of Johannesburg’s women’s team in order to meet Caf requirements.

But this move by their Soweto rivals may push the Buccaneers to also form their own team – a move that would add further gloss to women’s soccer as it continues playing catch-up to the men’s game. DM