Kremlin says president of Indonesia may visit Russia for talks with Putin

The Kremlin said earlier this week that there were a huge number of requests for Russian energy from different countries amid a global energy crisis that was shaking the foundations of the oil and gas markets.

Asked about a possible visit to Moscow by Prabowo and whether the Indonesian leader would discuss oil purchases with Putin, Peskov said that contacts between the two leaders were being prepared. Prabowo's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Around 20% to 25% of Indonesia's crude oil imports are sourced from the Middle East and the government has said it is boosting imports from other places such as Angola and Nigeria to ensure enough supply at home.

On Wednesday, Prabowo said he would be travelling abroad again soon, but declined to reveal his next destination, saying only that the upcoming trip was intended to secure Indonesia’s interests.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov in Moscow, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrew Osborn)