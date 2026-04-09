Fire destroys half of Rio Olympic Velodrome's roof

Jones attends a premiere for Season 2 of the television series Beef at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Tulips bloom near the U.S. Capitol during sunset in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak) A view of blooming cherry trees in Bonn, Germany, 08 April 2026. Also known as Cherry Blossom Avenue, the streets 'Breite Strasse' and 'Heerstrasse' became famous after photographers began posting pictures of Japanese cherry blossom trees, which were planted in the 1980s. (Photo: EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF) An Indigenous Pataxo man looks on as they take part in a ritual dance during the Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva) Gilberto Gil performs onstage during a concert at Alcatraz on April 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images) A man stands on the bank of the Yamuna river, covered with toxic foam, in New Delhi, India, 08 April 2026. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 22-km stretch of the Yamuna that flows through Delhi, which is only about 2 percent of the river's total length, is responsible for nearly 80 percent of the river's total pollution load due to the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents. (Photo: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA) An Iranian woman wears their national flag as people gather at the Enghelab Square following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, in Tehran, Iran, 08 April 2026. Iran and the USA agreed to a two-week truce to halt military operations and keep the Strait of Hormuz open for oil and gas shipments, with formal peace talks set to begin in Islamabad on 10 April 2026. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) Rescuers search for survivors in the Fatima al-Zahraa complex in Sidon, Lebanon 08 April 2026. Several people were killed in the strike including Hezbollah-affiliated Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabilsi. Israel launched a large scale attack on multiple locations across Lebanon, with many hitting central Beirut one day after the United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire to end hostilities between the two countries. In a statement, the Israeli government announced the ceasefire does not include Lebanon and they will continue to strike Hezbollah locations throughout the country (Photo: EPA/STRINGER) Youths gather at a Tel Aviv love sign on the port promenade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 April 2026. Iran, the US, and Israel brokered a two-week ceasefire on 07 April, triggering the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: EPA/ABIR SULTAN) A destroyed vehicle in flames following an Israeli air strike at Al Rashid road, south-west Gaza City, 08 April 2026. The Israeli targeting led to the killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wshah. (Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER) Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, April 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir) Flight controllers monitor the Artemis II Orion spacecraft from the White Flight Control Room at the NASA Johnson Space Center on April 8, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The 10-day mission around the moon is set to conclude on Friday, when the four astronauts splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California. (Photo: Danielle Villasana/Getty Images) Dancers perform during the Australian Ballet and Bangarra Dance Theatre's "Flora" dress rehearsal at the Sydney Opera House on April 06, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage)





A visitor looks at 'Big Horse Head' by Charles Elliott at the FORM: The Sculpture Show, on April 02, 2026 in Pallington, United Kingdom. FORM: The Sculpture Show 2026 is a celebration of sculpture and landscape, featuring both established and new artists. The exhibition sees 120 pieces installed across 26-acres of the Sculpture by the Lakes parkland in the heart of Dorset with smaller pieces being shown in gallery spaces. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Racers descend the course at "Bring Your Own Big Wheel" on April 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. More than 100 competitors raced Big Wheels, a plastic toy tricycle, down Vermont Street Easter Sunday. (Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

The winning Corgi Islay poses with the trophy after taking part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Race Course on April 04, 2026 in Musselburgh, Scotland. A wiggle of Corgis battle it out to be crowned top dog at this weekend's Corgi Derby. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Tumi Sekhukhune of South Africa takes the wicket of Izzy Gaze of New Zealand during game three in the Women's One Day International series between New Zealand and South Africa at Cello Basin Reserve on April 04, 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 07, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)



