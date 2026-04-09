Cosy rice pudding (plus: Suikerbos spaghetti)

My Grandmother’s Rice Pudding from Marge Hughes

Ingredients:

½ a cup of rice (125ml)

½ or 1 cup cream (depending on how rich you want it)

2 ½ or 3 cups milk (depending on how much cream you’ve used). Note: 3 cups liquid altogether. If you have no cream, use a can of coconut milk/cream and adjust the amount of sugar.

2 tbsp sugar (less or more depending on taste)

1 to 2 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp butter dotted about

Good pinch of salt

Good grating/pinch of nutmeg

Lots of ground cinnamon and, if you have it, a cinnamon stick

Method

Grease a round glass Pyrex dish well with butter.

Put in all ingredients. Add the ground cinnamon last after the liquid is in.

Bake in a moderate 180°C (375°F) oven for 70 to 75 minutes

Delicious warm or cold.

Spaghetti a la Suikerbos

This recipe was submitted by an anonymous reader.

Ingredients

1 packet of spaghetti

1 packet diced bacon

2 tins of chopped tomatoes

2 peppers (red or green)

4 chopped garlic cloves

2 medium onions

½ glass of white wine

2 tbsp olive oil

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method

Using 2 tablespoons of olive oil to fry the bacon, add peppers (ensure these are well fried).

Add and fry onions and garlic.

Add a dash of olive oil and add chopped tomatoes.

Season to taste, add ½ glass of wine and mix through. Leave to cook on low for 10 to 15 minutes so that flavours amalgamate.

Separately cook the spaghetti.

When served you may wish to sprinkle some Parmesan cheese on top. DM