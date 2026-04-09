BTS to kick off massive world tour in South Korea

BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG', expected to bring in blockbuster revenues, officially kicks off with three nights in Goyang on April 9, 11 and 12, and will take in 34 cities across the world in a new record for the most tour dates by a Kpop artist.

The opening concerts in Goyang sold out in pre-sale for all three nights, while tickets in South Korea, North America, and Europe sold out within a few hours of the pre-sale and general sale, according to BTS' management agency.

Analysts have said some estimates pointed to total tour earnings of as much as 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion) not including fans' spending outside the concerts, which will feature a 360-degree in-the-round stage design, when visiting cities for the show.

Fans began arriving at Goyang Stadium under rain, hours before the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Thursday, with umbrellas and wearing raincoats coloured purple - the symbol colour of the ARMY fan base.

"I am absolutely elated that they are finally coming back," said Casey Murrihy, a 44-year-old ARMY fan who flew from Australia for the concert. "It's been a long wait," she said, referring to their break.

The group went on hiatus in 2022 and all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service by mid-2025, before getting together to record their fifth studio album "ARIRANG".

Released in March, the album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks, a first for a Kpop group or artist. Lead single "Swim" made its debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, before falling to No. 2 in its second week.

"I am so excited to see them sing Body to Body altogether, which has Arirang at the end. It will be so nice because it is our country's own folk song," said O Yoon-sun, who has been an ARMY fan since 2019 and travelled 200 kilometres (124 miles) from her city of Daejeon for the concert.

(Reporting by Daewoung Kim, Sebin Choi and Joyce Lee; Editing by Ed Davies, Kate Mayberry and Janane Venkatraman)