Spanish prime minister to make fourth trip to China in as many years

Sanchez will visit China from April 11 to 15, and will hold talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and China's top legislator Zhao Leji, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The Spanish prime minister last visited China in April 2025, and before that, in September 2024 and March 2023.

King Felipe also paid a state visit to China last November, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years - an indication of the closeness of bilateral ties despite broader European and U.S. mistrust of Beijing.

"China is willing to work with Spain to take Prime Minister Sanchez's visit to China as an opportunity to further deepen strategic mutual trust, intensify exchanges and cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and push bilateral relations to new heights," said the spokesperson, Mao Ning.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ethan Wang; Editing by Kevin Liffey)