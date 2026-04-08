After a one-year delay, World Netball’s case against former SA boss Cecilia Molokwane commences

A year has passed since Cecilia Molokwane was suspended by World Netball from the sport. The suspension happened while she was still the president of Netball South Africa (NSA). However, much has transpired since then, including Molokwane being ousted as the boss of South African netball and replaced by her former deputy, Mami Diale, in October 2025.

Nevertheless, Molokwane’s fight to clear her name is still on. Despite South African netball’s fresh start after Diale’s election, the uncertainty around the federation’s former boss remains.

Former Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane. (Photo: Lubabalo Lesolle / Gallo Images)

When she attempted to return to office in September 2025, after months of public silence, Molokwane alleged that her suspension was a tactical move to block her bid for the World Netball vice-presidency. She also accused World Netball of delaying her hearing so she could not contest the NSA elections.

“I’m back in office. I’m a South African, and I go by the South African rules and regulations. You can suspend me from the world, but I’m in South Africa. Follow the rules. If I’m guilty, let it be investigated in this country,” Molokwane said at the time.

“I’ll be so happy that it’s done internally and the right way, procedurally. But this thing of dragging it for six months? A 30-day thing? It cannot be. Somebody must act,” she said.

Change of lawyers

However, a source claimed that Molokwane herself had delayed the start of her hearing due to her constantly changing her lawyers.

The source said Molokwane initially tried to fight against World Netball using NSA’s legal department. This was in the early stages of her suspension and before she was ousted from NSA.

This attempt was vetoed because she was suspended from NSA and all other netball-related activities. She then had to find another lawyer.

“After not being able to use the NSA lawyers, she then got the same lawyer that she was using to intimidate and threaten people,” said the source. “But that was found out, [causing further delays]. World Netball said that would be a conflict of interest because this same lawyer will be called to testify as well.

“So, Cecilia had to find another lawyer. And she delayed in finding the lawyer until recently. But the hearing officially began yesterday [7 April], and we expect it to last for another three months.”

World Netball’s stance

In September 2025, World Netball (WN) offered only a vague update regarding the stalled case against Molokwane. When Daily Maverick followed up on 31 March, the global federation said, “World Netball’s statement on this remains the same. The findings of the disciplinary investigation have been passed on to an independent arbitration service, who are now in the process of convening a disciplinary hearing.

“To maintain confidentiality and to ensure the integrity of the disciplinary hearing, in line with World Netball disciplinary regulations, no further statement will be made by WN at this stage.”

World Netball president Liz Nicholl. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

NSA’s stance has aligned with that of World Netball, with Diale telling Daily Maverick, “We cannot comment on this matter as it is still in the legal proceedings.”

Molokwane’s innocence pleas

World Netball suspended and formally charged Molokwane following reports by members of NSA. While the specific charges remain undisclosed by all parties, Daily Maverick sources previously alleged financial mismanagement and the systematic purging of internal rivals.

While she was president, Molokwane denied this, telling this publication: “I cannot take such a bold decision; to disband a province without proof. There is no way. It’s not about me. It’s about Netball South Africa. We can’t take such a decision without proof. Because now it’s like I’m the monster here. It cannot be.”

Mami Diale was elected as Netball South president in October 2025. (Photo: Reg Caldecott / Gallo Images)

There was also a push from some of Molokwane’s supporters for NSA’s October 2025 elections to be suspended until her legal matter was resolved. However, this motion did not receive enough support, and the elections proceeded as mandated by NSA’s Constitution.

“The [NSA’s] Constitution is bigger than a person,” said our source. “You can’t have a Constitution (which is essentially the bible of an institution), and then you bend it because you have a favourite. Next time it will be somebody else, and they will say, ‘You waited for her, so wait for me too, while I deal with my issues.’ We’ll end up not having a structure that runs netball in the country.

“The current mood in netball is awesome. People are coming back to netball. People are saying good things about netball. She had her favourites. The current leaders treat you like a person. If you do well, you do well. If you do wrong, you are told so in a respectful and constructive manner. You are not targeted and victimised.” DM