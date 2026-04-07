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French high-speed train collides with military truck, killing train driver

A French high-speed train collided on Tuesday morning with a truck carrying military equipment at a level crossing near Calais, killing the train driver, the local prefecture and railway operators said in separate statements.

Reuters
By Reuters
7 Apr
Investigators stand at the site of a collision of a TGV locomotive and a truck near Bully-les-Mines, between Bethune and Lens, in the Pas-de-Calais region, France, 07 April 2026. According to police, the TGV died in the accident. EPA/MAXPPP/LUDOVIC MAILLARD FRANCE OUT / BELGIUM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES Investigators stand at the site of a collision of a TGV locomotive and a truck near Bully-les-Mines, between Bethune and Lens, in the Pas-de-Calais region, France, 07 April 2026. According to police, the TGV died in the accident. EPA/MAXPPP/LUDOVIC MAILLARD FRANCE OUT / BELGIUM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Additionally, 16 people were injured and two were in critical condition, the prefecture said. More than 200 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash, it added.

At around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) near the town of Bully-les-Mines, a high-speed train travelling from Dunkirk to Paris collided with the truck, which was carrying military equipment, railway operator SNCF said in a separate statement.

SNCF said traffic had been interrupted and disruption was expected at least until the end of the day.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Sophie Louet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tomasz Janowski)

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