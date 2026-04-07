Built for the future: Meet the Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV

For many drivers, size matters – not for showiness, but for comfort and confidence on the open road. The RX 450h+ PHEV is generous in all the right ways: legroom, shoulder space, rear-seat comfort, cargo flexibility and, of course, that panoramic sunroof. It’s the kind of SUV that absorbs long drives with ease, giving passengers a smooth, cocooned journey.

Quiet, powerful and remarkably efficient, the RX 450h+ PHEV oozes sophistication. It’s designed for drivers who appreciate space, presence and long-distance capability, but also want a future-forward system that reduces running costs.

Signature Style: The RX 450h+ badge marks a new electrified era for the Lexus flagship SUV (Photographer, Lyndon Skibbe).

Flagship space, hybrid intelligence

The RX 450h+ PHEV offers significant all-electric driving capability for urban trips, school routes and meetings around town. But when you’re headed on a weekend away or long-haul family holiday, the petrol-hybrid system takes charge, ensuring steady power and dependable efficiency. This dual personality – electric in the city, petrol-hybrid on the highway – makes it an exceptionally smart choice for South African lifestyles.

Urban Efficiency: A plug-in system provides all-electric capability for city trips and school routes (Photographer, Lyndon Skibbe).

A command centre designed for calm

Open the RX’s door and Lexus’s design language continues to shine. The cockpit is sculpted with precision, from the large central touchscreen to the beautifully integrated ambient lighting and tactile steering controls. The technology feels advanced but isn’t overwhelming. In fact, the ‘command centre’ is engineered to work intuitively to put the driver at ease and allow them to drive without having to takes eyes off the road, whether managing navigation, entertainment or drive modes.

Power without theatrics

Where some SUVs equate power with noise, the RX 450h+ PHEV delivers its performance with polished restraint. The electric motor offers instant torque, making pull-away smooth and controlled. On the move, the cabin remains remarkably quiet thanks to the meticulous insulation, aerodynamic design and hybrid tuning. It’s performance the Lexus way.

Spacious Versatility: Ample cargo flexibility and legroom make it the ideal choice for long-haul family holidays (Photographer, Lyndon Skibbe).

For drivers who want more