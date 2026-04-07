Artemis II: Images from Nasa’s historic crewed journey around the moon
Nasa’s Artemis II marks a major milestone as the first crewed mission in the Artemis programme, sending four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. The mission aims to test critical systems and pave the way for future lunar landings, including the highly anticipated return of humans to the moon.
Nasa astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft’s main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the moon on 4 April 2026. (Photo: Nasa via Getty Images)